Free StarHub, Singtel pay-TV for National Day

Local telcos StarHub and Singtel are offering free previews on their pay-television channels over the festive National Day period to entertain consumers in their homes.

Till Aug 15, all StarHub TV customers will be able to access more than 100 channels such as HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601). The channel will air acclaimed science-fiction series Westworld every Monday at 9am, with a same-day encore at 10pm. It will also air the film adaptation of the musical Dear Evan Hansen today at 9pm.

Mandopop lovers can tune into Hub E City (StarHub TV Channel 825) on Tuesday at 5.30pm for the Hualien Summer Festival held earlier this year, which featured Taiwanese band 831.

StarHub TV customers can enjoy the free preview on any device with the StarHub TV+ app or access it from their set-top boxes.

Singtel TV customers will also be able to enjoy a free preview of more than 140 channels on Singtel TV and Singtel's streaming platform Cast till Tuesday.

Sports fans can look forward to the tennis tournament ATP Masters 1000 Canada on beIN Sports 2 (Singtel TV Channel 127).

The free offerings range from survival reality series Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge on National Geographic (Singtel TV Channel 201) to the latest season of singing competition Sing! China on Jiale (Singtel TV Channel 502).

Customers will also have access to Singtel's newly launched channel Astro Maya (Singtel TV Channel 609) - a Malay-language entertainment channel which has its own original series, comedies, reality competitions and more on demand.

The free preview for Astro Maya is available until Aug 14.

The channel is home to programmes like highly rated drama series I-Tanggang: Mother Of All Lies and popular reality singing competition The Masked Singer Malaysia.