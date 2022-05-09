Fred Savage fired from The Wonder Years over misconduct allegations

NEW YORK • Fred Savage, the former child star of television comedy The Wonder Years, has been fired as an executive producer and director of a reboot of the show after allegations of "inappropriate conduct", the studio behind the new series said in a statement last Saturday.

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched," the statement from 20th Television said. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

The studio did not provide additional details or respond to follow-up questions last Saturday.

Representatives for Savage did not immediately respond to e-mail seeking comment. News outlet Deadline Hollywood reported the news of his firing last Friday.

Savage, 45, was a child when the original The Wonder Years premiered in 1988 on ABC, kick-starting his career with his portrayal of suburban, sunny middle-school student Kevin Arnold. The television comedy - a nostalgic look back at 1968 from the vantage of 1988 - was acclaimed at the time and brought Savage two Emmy Award nominations. The show aired until 1993.

The new version of the show premiered last year on ABC, this time focusing on a black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the 1960s, with Don Cheadle serving as the narrator.

Savage has faced accusations of misconduct in the past.

In 2018, Alley Mills, who played Savage's television mother, Norma, in The Wonder Years, said in an interview with Yahoo that a costume designer for the show filed a sexual harassment suit in 1993 against Savage, then 16, and Jason Hervey, then 20 and an actor on the show who played the elder brother, Wayne, claiming the actors had verbally and physically harassed her.

"It was so not true," Mills said at the time, adding that the lawsuit had been a major factor in the show's cancellation that year. "It was my dresser and I don't care if she's listening. I probably shouldn't be telling this, but I don't care."

Representatives for Savage and Hervey had denied those claims, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In 2018, Savage was also accused of creating a hostile work environment and being verbally abusive in a lawsuit filed by a costume designer on his Fox television series, The Grinder. Savage denied the allegations and the suit was later dismissed, according to news portal The Hollywood Reporter.

NY TIMES