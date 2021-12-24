Fraught childhood taught Will Smith forgiveness

Will Smith's desire to be an entertainer sprang from a coping mechanism he developed as a child with an abusive father.
"Because if everybody's laughing and having a good time at home, nobody's getting beaten up," explains the 53-year-old.
