France will pay tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo

PARIS • France will pay film star Jean-Paul Belmondo the rare honour for an actor of a tribute at its national memorial site, the presidency said on Tuesday, as colleagues and the public mourned the passing of one of the great icons of French cinema's golden age.

Belmondo died peacefully aged 88 at his Paris home, his family announced on Monday.

More than 61/2 million people in France watched special television screenings of his films after his death was announced, audio-visual data showed, as schedules were cleared for an actor whose swaggering smile and one-liners are inscribed in the national consciousness.

Fellow French film legend Brigitte Bardot, who had starred with Belmondo in movies such as Famous Love Affairs (1961), said in a statement she felt "great grief" and was "thinking of him".

"I feel great grief just like his dog Chipie, who was his last and so faithful companion," said Bardot, 86, who is now a prominent animal rights activist and from whose foundation Belmondo had adopted the cross-breed dog abandoned by its previous owners.

"I miss him and I don't want to talk more about it. The greatest pains can only be expressed through silence," she added.

The office of President Emmanuel Macron said the national tribute to Belmondo would take place at the Invalides memorial complex in Paris today, in a rare honour for an actor.

However, singer Charles Aznavour, who had also appeared in several films, was celebrated with a similar homage when he died in 2018.

"We have lost a guide," Jean Dujardin, one of the most prominent of the current generation of French actors, said on news channel BFM TV. "He was a guide, someone who told us: Do not burden yourself with anxieties, have fun."

Fellow iconic French actor Alain Delon - a friend and rival of Belmondo - said on Monday he was "completely crushed" by the news of the latter's death.

Even France's police force hailed the actor, who had starred in numerous crime thrillers such as Cop Or Hood (1979).

"Even if it was just cinema, you were in a way one of us, Mr Belmondo," the national police tweeted.

Belmondo, who first came to fame as part of the French New Wave cinema movement with films like Breathless (1960) by director Jean-Luc Godard, went on to become a household name, acting in 80 films covering a multitude of genres, including comedies and thrillers.

