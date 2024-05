SINGAPORE – There are 39 billionaires from Singapore, according to figures – based on US dollars – released by American business magazine Forbes in April.

The richest person here is Mr Li Xiting, 73, a China-born Singaporean with a net worth of US$15.1 billion (S$20.4 billion) as at that month. The co-founder and chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, a global supplier of medical devices such as ventilators, is the 126th wealthiest person in the world.