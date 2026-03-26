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European Film Festival

Ireland is the featured country of the 35th European Film Festival (EUFF), presented by the European Union Delegation to Singapore, and the event opens with Horseshoe, a feature debut from directors Edwin Mullane and Adam O’Keeffe.

Four estranged siblings return to their childhood home after their father’s death, each standing at a personal crossroads. Instead of healing, they find themselves confronting old grudges, while their inheritance becomes a fresh source of conflict.

News site Film Ireland calls Horseshoe “a confident feature debut”.

It adds: “Shot in just three weeks, on a tight budget, the film turns limitations into fuel. Balancing oddball charm with psychological insight, Horseshoe stands as a tribute to rural Ireland and a promising introduction to these two emerging voices in Irish cinema.”

The ticketed screening for Horseshoe (M18, 88 minutes) is at Filmhouse on April 26 at 8pm.

The 35th EUFF features 29 screenings from 23 countries across three venues – th e Capitol Theatre, Filmhouse and, for the first time, a partnership with a school, the German European School Singapore.

Where: Capitol Theatre (17 Stamford Road), Filmhouse (Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road) and German European School Singapore (2 Dairy Farm Lane)

MRT: City Hall/Nicoll Highway/Hillview

When: April 9 to May 24, various timings

Admission: Tickets cost $16.50 each, with concessions available for students, seniors and full-time national servicemen. Screenings at the German European School Singapore are free

Info: euff.com.sg

Daredevil: Born Again 2

Streaming on Disney+

After Marvel pulled the original Daredevil series from Netflix in 2018, fans waited for Matt Murdock/Daredevil’s return. When the character re-emerged in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2025 in Season 1, it marked the integration of Netflix’s street-level heroes into the broader Marvel family.

Krysten Ritter (left) and Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again 2. PHOTO: DISNEY+

The new season finds blind vigilante Matt (Charlie Cox) and resistance fighter Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) in hiding, as mob boss Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) – now the mayor of the city – expands his powers through violence.

In early reviews, critics ranked the show among the best Marvel television seasons. Entertainment news site SlashFilm says the brutal and bloody depiction of corrupt politics “feels shockingly timely”.

Charlie Cox plays the titular character in Daredevil: Born Again 2. PHOTO: DISNEY+

Entertainment magazine Parade says the series covers “an epic war for the heart of New York City spun over eight brutal, stylish and consistently well-written episodes”, adding that the characters of Kingpin and Daredevil are operating at their best with hard-hitting fight choreography that recalls the brawls of the original series.

The magazine applauds the return of super-strong private eye Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), calling it a major highlight.

Hong Kong Classics Rewind

From March to April, cinema operator and film distributor Golden Village brings back the movies that defined the 1990s peak of the Hong Kong film industry. The event covers eight films ranging from wuxia fantasy and comedies to action and crime, mostly screened in original Cantonese.

The Storm Riders stars (from left) Aaron Kwok and Ekin Cheng. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

The event’s first weekend (March 28 and 29, various timings) covers two comics-to-cinema adaptations.

T he Storm Riders (1998, PG13, 128 minutes), an action fantasy directed by Andrew Lau, stars Ekin Cheng and Aaron Kwok as Wind and C loud. The two o rphans are raised to be invincible killers by the brutal warlord Lord Conqueror, played by Japanese screen icon Sonny Chiba. The film is admired for its ambition, being one of the first projects to blend digital fantasy effects with traditional wirework wuxia martial arts action.

Ekin Cheng stars in A Man Called Hero. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

Director Lau is also behind A Man Called Hero (1999, PG13, 120 minutes), which reunited him with Chen g. The story centre s on Chinese migrant Hero Wah (Cheng), a martial arts master who flees to the United States in the early 20th century .

Old troubles follow him to the new land, leading to showdowns with evil bosses enslaving Chinese workers, racist gangsters and a climactic duel atop the Statue of Liberty.

Where: GV Vivocity (VivoCity, 1 HarbourFront Walk) and GV Century Square (Century Square, 2 Tampines Central)

MRT: HarbourFront/Tampines

When: March 28 to April 19, various timings

Admission: $18.50 for the public and $16.50 for GV Movie Club members

Info: bit.ly/HKCR-GV