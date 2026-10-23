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Former TVB star Linda Chung visits Malaysia after eight years, enjoys durian and char kway teow

Actress Linda Chung (right) also met up with Hong Kong actor Lai Lok Yi in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR - Hong Kong-Canadian singer-actress Linda Chung is making the most of her first trip to Malaysia in eight years, indulging in an array of local delicacies.

The 42-year-old enthusiastically listed her favourites, including Nyonya cuisine, char kway teow, durian and chicken hor fun.

“I have really eaten a lot,” she said in a recent interview with Malaysian media.

Chung added that she was not worried about gaining weight, as she wanted to savour as much Malaysian food as possible after such a long absence.

“I have to eat everything while I am still here. It has been way too long since I last came here,” she said.

The actress was in Malaysia for work, including receiving the Multifaceted Entertainment Icon Award at the Knights Award Season 5 ceremony on Oct 20.

Meanwhile, Chung has been exercising regularly in preparation for her upcoming A Walk To Remember World Tour, which will kick off at the Hong Kong Coliseum on March 6, 2027.

She also expressed hope of bringing the concert to Malaysia soon, asking fans to wish her luck.

Turning to her acting career, Chung said she misses being on screen and continues to receive drama scripts, despite not having appeared in a drama since Hong Kong medical TV series Kids’ Lives Matter (2021).

However, the former TVB star said singing is a better fit for her at the moment, as she still needs to care for her three children – Kelly, 10, Jared, eight, and Anika, who turns four in October.

“Filming takes a long time, so singing is the most suitable path for me right now,” Chung said.

Despite her acting hiatus, Chung, who married chiropractor Jeremy Leung in 2015, remains passionate about the craft.

The actress said she sometimes slips into character even when she is not filming, adding: “If I miss acting too much in real life, I will start having a dialogue with myself.”

She admitted that acting is an emotional profession and that going without it for an extended period can be difficult.

“Thankfully, singing has given me an outlet to express my emotions,” she said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK