Former OnlyFans creator Titus Low reveals that his surprise engagement was a prank

SINGAPORE - Former OnlyFans creator Titus Low, who made a surprise engagement announcement last week on social media, has revealed that it is a prank.
Over the weekend, both Low, 22, and Malaysian influencer Cheryl Chin, 21, had been posting lovey-dovey updates on various social media platforms, showing them doing things such as dancing together and celebrating her birthday.
They had also set up couple channels on TikTok and YouTube, where they answered questions on their whirlwind engagement, which they said happened within a month of them getting to know one another.
In a TikTok video posted on Sunday night (June 19) on their shared account, they wrote: "After one week of being married, we decided we're better off alone."
They then ended the post with a meme, indicating a prank.
They had previously shared a YouTube video getting ready for a surprise engagement party and got dressed up in bridal wear.
He had also posted a TikTok clip last week of them walking down the street with the words "POV: my partner moved her whole life here for me."
In the caption, he wrote: "It's not a joke anymore."
Low, who is awaiting trial after being charged with transmitting obscene materials by electronic means last December, faces up to 21 months in prison if convicted.