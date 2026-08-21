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Former Miss HK winner Shirley Yeung live streams up to 10 hours a day to support family

Hong Kong actress Shirley Yeung has shifted her career focus to mainland China in recent years, turning to live streaming and expanding her presence on social media to support her family.

According to media outlet HK01, the 48-year-old often spends more than 10 hours a day live streaming, with some sessions stretching from late at night into the early hours of the morning.

Her efforts appear to be paying off, with Yeung recently bagging an advertising deal with a jewellery brand.

The former Miss Hong Kong winner recently attended a promotional event for the brand, where she looked elegant in a white gown paired with statement earrings and matching high heels.

Photos from the event quickly made rounds on social media, with netizens praising Yeung for her youthful appearance.

Many also expressed delight at seeing the former TVB star land a major advertising deal after working hard to establish herself.

“She does live streams late into the night so often, yet she still looks this good,” one user commented.

Another wrote: “I hope she can secure more advertising deals. I see her live streaming when I go to bed at night, and she’s still streaming when I wake up.”

Yeung gained popularity after being crowned Miss Hong Kong in 2001 and signed with TVB shortly after.

She made her acting debut in the 2003 series The Threat Of Love II and went on to build a successful career with dramas like Angels Of Mission (2004), Always Ready (2005) and The Brink Of Law (2007).

In 2011, Yeung’s private life came under scrutiny following allegations of infidelity and having a child out of wedlock.

At the time, the actress chose to keep the identity of her daughter’s father private. She later gave birth to her second child, a son, in 2020. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK