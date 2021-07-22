Former idol Daniel Chan's not showering after Covid-19 jab

Hong Kong singer-actor Daniel Chan has told his fans he would not bathe for a day after getting his Covid-19 vaccination.

Chan, 45, known for hit songs such as The Heart Already Knows and Happier Than Me, shared three photos of himself on Weibo on Tuesday.

The fitness buff showed off his biceps and wrote in Chinese: "It has to come sooner or later. By the way, I can't take a shower for 24 hours.

"What about my muscles? I have to stop exercising for a while."

His manager told the media that the China-based singer is currently in Beijing and had just taken his first jab.

Chan was once considered the prince of Cantopop in the 1990s. He is also known for the romantic movie First Love Unlimited (1997), in which he paired up with fellow singer Gigi Leung.

He had a supporting role in Singapore director Jack Neo's movie We Not Naughty (2012).

Chan, who had previously dated Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, married Taiwanese nurse Vicky Wang in 2014. They have two daughters, aged seven and five.