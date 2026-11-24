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Former Hong Kong actress Michele Reis shared a photo of herself and her husband Julian Hui on social media to mark their 18th wedding anniversary.

Former Hong Kong actress Michele Reis and businessman Julian Hui have been married for nearly two decades, as they marked their 18th wedding anniversary on Nov 23.

Reis, 56, shared an Instagram Story featuring a photo of herself and Hui, 64, looking at each other.

The post was accompanied by the English song One More Beautiful Day, alongside a caption that read: “Happy 18th anniversary.”

Reis also shared the photo on Chinese social media platform Weibo, captioning the post: “There’s nothing wrong with showing off 18 years of marriage, isn’t it?”

Many netizens have left comments wishing the couple well, with one user writing: “This 18-year marriage is so sweet. They have eyes only for each other, and their smiles are full of love.”

Reis, who is of Portuguese-Chinese parentage, was the winner of the Miss Hong Kong Pageant and the inaugural Miss Chinese International Pageant in 1988.

She joined TVB soon after and rose to fame through productions such as The Wicked City (1992), The Legendary Ranger (1993) and Fallen Angels (1995).

Reis stepped away from the entertainment industry after marrying Hui in 2008. They have a 15-year-old son, Jayden. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK