Former Charmed actress Alyssa Milano eyeing politics

LOS ANGELES • Actress Alyssa Milano, a vocal Democrat, is seriously considering running for the United States Congress in 2024.

She has set her sights on California's Fourth District to potentially run against Mr Tom McClintock, a staunch Republican.

"It's going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, so I'm considering it," Milano told The Hill, a political news website, on Tuesday.

"I'm basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community."

The star of hit television shows such as Charmed (1998 to 2006) and Who's The Boss? (1984 to 1992) said she would have to consider her filming schedule before making the final decision to run.

The 48-year-old recently announced a sequel to Who's The Boss? and would have to juggle acting and campaigning if she goes through with her Congress plans.

"Obviously, I can't do both at the same time. So it's just really going to be about timing," she said.

An activist since she was 15, Milano, who is married to a talent agent and has two children, has become increasingly outspoken on social media.

She has criticised former US President Donald Trump, protested the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and testified in support of the Equal Rights Amendment in 2019.

She said she would be "hands on, boots on the ground" about the work and that her motivation came from "a place of service", adding: "My intentions are to make the world a better place."