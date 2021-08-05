Former actress Joey Wong back on Instagram

Joey Wong (above).
Retired Taiwanese actress Joey Wong, who had been quiet on Instagram in recent months, is back on social media.

The 54-year-old star left show business in 2005 and subsequently moved to Canada.

She had previously posted in support of Xinjiang cotton, following allegations of forced labour in the region, in March. Another of her posts was a message of condolence for Hong Kong actor Richard Ng following his death on Feb 27.

In a series of four photos posted on Tuesday, Wong is seen with flowing locks of black hair.

A couple of the pictures feature her dog as well.

The star, who is best known for playing the female ghost Nie Xiaoqian in Hong Kong movie A Chinese Ghost Story (1987), joined Instagram in 2017.

Thought to be single, she posts mainly photos of herself, which draw many admiring comments about how good she still looks even after years away from the camera.

