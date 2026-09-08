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For actor Ayden Sng, who’s found fame in China, The Violinist strikes a chord close to home

Ayden Sng, photographed at Victoria Concert Hall, voices the male lead in award-winning animation The Violinist.

SINGAPORE – Ayden Sng is barely staying put these days, but ask the increasingly globetrotting local actor where home is, and there is no hesitation it is Singapore.

“It’s where my six cats are,” the 32-year-old says, rattling off a September itinerary that will take him to Bangkok, Vietnam and Milan, with only a few days back here in between.

It is a surprisingly domestic answer from a rising star whose world has expanded dramatically in the past few months.

Sng left Mediacorp in May, after seven years with the national broadcaster. Now based in Beijing, he had signed with Chinese agency Mejoy Entertainment the previous month.

His international profile surged after starring in Chinese boys’ love web drama Double Helix opposite Chinese actor Lv Sitong, which premiered on May 8. The pair have since drawn intense fan attention on their travels, including chaotic mob scenes at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport in July.

The duo also caused a stir when Lv showed up as Sng’s surprise guest at the gala premiere of Sng’s new film The Violinist at Capitol Theatre on Sept 3, where they walked the red carpet together. Both were also spotted enjoying themselves at Universal Studios Singapore on Sept 1.

Ayden Sng (left) and his Double Helix co-star Lv Sitong at The Violinist gala premiere at Capitol Theatre on Sept 3. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

But when The Straits Times met Sng on Sept 2 at Victoria Concert Hall at the local animated feature’s press event, Sng declined to discuss Double Helix or entertain questions about his personal life.

He is here, he stresses, to talk about The Violinist, where he voices the male lead, and does not want his newfound celebrity to eclipse a film that took its makers a decade to realise.

“I would love to use my platform, whatever I have, to allow more people to engage with this film and to watch it,” he says. “But the focus should never be on me.”

In fact, Sng regards himself as merely “a cogwheel in the entire machine” of this production, arguing that its animators and film-makers are the real craftsmen who deserve the spotlight.

(From left) Ayden Sng with The Violinist directors Ervin Han and Raul Garcia. PHOTO: COURTESY OF AYDEN SNG

Directed by Singapore film-maker Ervin Han and Spanish animator Raul Garcia, The Violinist is a Singapore-Spain-Italy co-production set against the upheaval of World War II in Singapore.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Sept 17, with both English and Mandarin versions available, it follows aspiring violinists Kai (Sng) and Fei (Fang Rong) against the upheaval of wartime Singapore and Malaya.

Amid its darker themes, The Violinist also returns to the idea of a “new sunrise” – words exchanged between wartime resistance hero Lim Bo Seng (voiced by Adrian Pang in the English version and Guo Liang in the Mandarin version) and Kai, carrying with them the hope of something better beyond difficult times.

Double Helix fans show their excitement at seeing co-stars Ayden Sng and Lv Sitong at the gala premiere of The Violinist at Capitol Theatre. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Exploring voice acting as a fan of animation

Sng’s involvement with The Violinist began almost two years ago, long before his recent career upheaval.

Still with Mediacorp then, he auditioned for the film alongside Fang Rong and 987 radio DJ Sonia Chew. Even then, he was not entirely convinced it would make it to the big screen. Animated features remain a rarity in Singapore, he says, and can “die in the cradle”.

Voice acting, however, was something Sng had long wanted to explore. An animation fan since childhood, he grew up on Disney and Pixar movies, Studio Ghibli films and anime.

He had also actively sought opportunities in radio while at Mediacorp, including guest DJ stints and performing in a radio microdrama opposite Love 972 DJ Chen Biyu in Please Fall In Love Ms Pan (2026).

His verdict on that early attempt at voice acting? “Quite bad,” he says, laughing.

The Violinist has had a rather more auspicious outcome.

Sng happened to be in Europe for fashion events in June when he realised he could attend the film’s world premiere on June 22 at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

It was also the first time he saw the completed movie. Watching it with an audience of animation enthusiasts – and witnessing the lengthy standing ovation that followed – was emotional, particularly knowing that Han and his team had spent a decade bringing it to fruition.

Sng was back in Paris when he learnt that The Violinist went on to win the Cristal for a Feature Film, Annecy’s top feature prize.

His reaction was disbelief: “No way. Really?”

For Sng, the significance goes well beyond having his name in the credits.

“Suddenly, this thing allows Singapore and Singapore animation to be placed on the world map,” he says. “Regardless of whether I was involved, I do feel it is a major milestone and should be celebrated.”

The Violinist explores the relationship between two childhood friends, Kai and Fei, voiced by Singapore actors Ayden Sng and Fang Rong. PHOTO: ROBOT PLAYGROUND MEDIA

‘Come and find me’

Despite his increasingly international career, Sng says he is not leaving Singapore entertainment behind - quite the opposite.

“As a Singaporean, I would love to be involved in more projects here,” says the artiste, who manages himself in Singapore while working with Mejoy in China.

“Producers and directors and film-makers, be it acting or voice acting, I would love to be a part of Singapore projects – they are meaningful,” says Sng.

He is best known for Mediacorp dramas The Unbreakable Bond (2022) and All That Glitters (2023), and won his first 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award at the 2026 Star Awards in April.

“If they think I’m a good fit, then by all means, come and find me.”

Working more extensively overseas has made him more conscious of his Singapore identity. He has encountered people who are surprised he speaks English fluently or are unfamiliar with Singapore’s multicultural make-up.

He feels what he calls a “civic duty” to introduce more people to his country – and to the work being made here, such as The Violinist.

There is another reason the hand-drawn animation feels close to home.

Sng has had a lifelong connection to music. Best known for playing the erhu, he also plays the violin and is a longtime classical music fan.

Of the film’s many themes – war, history, identity and love among them – it is music that speaks most directly to him.

“There’s a lot of synergy, I feel, between myself and Kai.”

That musical side of him has lately been on more public display. At the Weibo Cultural Exchange Night in Bangkok on Aug 8, Sng performed an erhu arrangement of Summer from Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

He is also working on a solo instrumental album where he reimagines classical music masterpieces on the erhu.

But these days, playing music is less about achievement. “It is me time,” he says. “It is purely for relaxation and leisure.”

A sanctuary at home

As his schedule becomes increasingly hectic, every homecoming is “therapeutic”. He calls Singapore a “sanctuary”, a place where the mental and emotional signals of being home allow him to recharge.

It is not necessarily the food he misses or any particular thing he wants to do.

“It’s a bit like tuning a piano,” he says. “When I’m back in Singapore, there’s a lot of this tuning that happens.”

And perhaps that is why The Violinist’s idea of looking towards “a new sunrise” feels apt for Sng in 2026.

“For me, it’s not about a single new sunrise,” he explains. “The sun rises every single day, right?”

Rather than dwell on past experiences, he prefers to concentrate on the work in front of him and whatever opportunities come next.

“Having a new sunrise means there is something to look forward to at the start of each day.”