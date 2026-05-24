Fjord by Romania’s Cristian Mungiu wins top prize at Cannes Film Festival

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Director Cristian Mungiu posing with his Palme d'Or for the film Fjord, at the closing ceremony of the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 23.

CANNES, France - Fjord,the drama by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, won the Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or top prize on May 23.

It is the second time Mungiu has won the prize, after 2007’s 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. The film starring Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve is centred around the clash of values that ensues when a religious family relocates from Romania to a Norwegian village.

The second-place Grand Prize went to Minotaur, a drama about a wife’s infidelity, from Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev.

The best director prize was shared between Poland’s Pawel Pawlikowski for his Thomas Mann drama Fatherland and the Spanish duo known as Los Javis, Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, for the Spanish Civil War epic The Black Ball.

The best actress prize was handed to the two leads of Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s All Of A Sudden, France’s Virginie Efira and Japan’s Tao Okamoto, both of whom wiped away tears as they took to the stage.

Tao Okamoto and Virginie Efira both won Cannes’ Best Actress award for the movie All Of A Sudden. PHOTO: EPA

The best actor prize was also shared by the two main stars of Belgian World War I gay love story Coward, Valentin Campagne and newcomer Emmanuel Macchia.

The jury prize went to The Dreamed Adventure, a drama about an archaeological dig in Bulgaria, by German film director Valeska Grisebach.

Emmanuel Macchia (left) and Valentin Campagne collecting the award for Best Actor for the film Coward. PHOTO: EPA

Famed US singer and actor Barbra Streisand was given an honorary Palme d’Or in absentia, after she could not attend the ceremony due to a knee injury.

French screen icon Isabelle Huppert accepted the award on Streisand’s behalf.

Streisand, the 84-year-old star of movies including Yentl and Funny Girl praised cinema’s ability to unite people, in a video message accepting the award. REUTERS