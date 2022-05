To mark the 10th anniversary of The Avengers, which was released in May 2012, here are five fun facts about the superhero flick you might not have known.

The famous post-credit shawarma scene - where the six Avengers, exhausted from saving the world, eat the Middle Eastern dish in silence - was actually shot after the movie's Hollywood premiere. The now beloved scene was born from an improvisation by Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man.