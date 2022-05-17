Fish Leong misses out on this year's Golden Melody Awards

TAIPEI • Malaysian singer Fish Leong missed the chance to compete in this year's Golden Melody Awards - known as the Grammys of Taiwan - as she forgot about the registration.

Leong, who is based in Taiwan, released her new EP, The Sonnet Of Three Days, in September last year to good reviews.

This year's Golden Melody Awards will be held in the Kaohsiung Arena on July 2.

The list of nominees will reportedly be unveiled tomorrow.

Leong, 43, has been nominated six times for Best Female Vocalist - Mandarin at the awards, but has not won before.

Her fans had hoped that her latest EP would help her fulfil that dream.

After reading her fans' comments, however, she realised that she had forgotten to submit her entry.

"I was so focused on preparing for my new album and living a good life that I forgot about the registration date," she said.

"I feel for my fans as there is this void in their hearts."

Leong said she is stepping up the pace on her new album, and there is a chance fans can listen to her new songs this year.

Besides album preparation and holding a concert in Kaohsiung in February, Leong has also devoted her spare time to cooking, which she is known to be passionate about. She can cook Chinese and Western dishes as well as make desserts.

Leong, who has not returned to Malaysia for more than two years due to the pandemic, disclosed that she plans to return home soon to visit her parents and friends with the easing of border restrictions.