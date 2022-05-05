Film & TV picks: Singapore Chinese Film Festival, Heartstopper, Abbott Elementary

Film screenings

Singapore Chinese Film Festival

This weekend is the last chance to catch this year's edition of the film festival as it comes to an end on May 8. There are 52 films in the line-up, including 16 features. While closing film Lan Yu - director Stanley Kwan's seminal 2001 film about the romantic relationship between two gay men in Beijing - has sold out, tickets to acclaimed movies like Hong Kong's Madalena (2021), Taiwan's Moneyboys (2021) and China's Are You Lonesome Tonight? (2021) are still available.

Moneyboys, starring Kai Ko as a hustler, was nominated for Best New Director and Best Leading Actor at the 58th Golden Horse Awards. Are You Lonesome Tonight?, a film noir, stars Eddie Peng and Sylvia Chang as two people whose lives are upended by a tragedy.

Where: GV Plaza, 07-01 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road; GV Suntec, 03-373 Suntec City, 3 Temasek Boulevard; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise; and online at KinoLounge.

When: Until May 8

Admission: $13.50 to $14.50 for in-venue screenings, $11.50 for online screenings, with membership concessions

Info: Website

Drama series

Heartstopper (r21)

Netflix