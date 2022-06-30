Film & TV picks: Miss Wonton, Broker and Spy X Family

Miss Wonton (PG13)

88 minutes

Revisit the first feature-length film of home-grown director Meng Ong at the Asian Film Archive on July 3.

Miss Wonton, released in 2001, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival that year and was the first film by a Singaporean director to be selected for the festival. It also won the Fipresci Prize at the 54th Locarno Film Festival.

The story follows Ah Na, an illegal immigrant from China who arrives in New York and finds employment in a Chinese restaurant. In a bid to change her life and chase the elusive American Dream, she visits Golden Palace, where Caucasian men pick up immigrant women, and meets a married man.

The film is also airing on Channel 5 and meWatch at 9.30pm on July 5.

Where: Asian Film Archive, Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise

When: July 3, 5pm

Admission: $10 for a general ticket

Info: Asian Film Archive's website

Broker (PG13)

129 minutes, now showing