Film & TV Picks: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Swansong: Picturehouse and Jury Duty

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (PG13)
154 minutes, now showing
3 stars
The world’s most famous archaeologist takes his iconic hat and whip out for one final ride. The Indiana Jones franchise about the titular artefact-hunting adventurer finally comes to an end with its fifth and final film.
While the first three movies made in the 1980s (a fourth was released in 2008) featured a young, dashing Indiana Jones played by veteran Hollywood leading man Harrison Ford, this last hurrah begins with a bitter and downcast Indy.
Set in 1969, the latest sequel sees an aged Indy – with 80-year-old Ford reprising the role – retiring from an unfulfilling academic career. He is sad and lonely, and his days of swashbuckling adventures are behind him.
But he is swept back into the action when his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) drags him away to search for an ancient dial that can alter the course of history – with the nefarious Nazi scientist Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) hot on their heels.
While the depressed and rueful version of Indy permeates the film with a sense of melancholy that makes it dreary at times, Dial Of Destiny is a competently made film with a final act that is admirably audacious. Director James Mangold (Logan, 2017) checks all the nostalgic beats of an Indy movie, albeit in a bloated 154-minute runtime.
Swansong: Picturehouse
Here for a good time, not a long time. Indie cinema The Projector’s pop-up at The Cathay, Projector X: Picturehouse, will come to a close on July 9, but not before it plays a string of films.
The most fitting on the list is Scala (2022, PG13, 65 minutes), a Thai documentary about the demolition of the last standalone cinema in Bangkok, which closed during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
It will screen on July 7 at 8pm, followed by a post-show question-and-answer Zoom session with director Ananta Thitanat and Pinai Sirikiatikul, secretary of Docomomo Thai, a non-profit group working for the conservation of buildings.
Other films showing at the pop-up before the end of its tenure include Last Film Show (2021, PG13, 112 minutes). India’s entry for Best International Feature at the 2023 Oscars is a Gujarati drama about a young boy in a remote village who discovers and becomes mesmerised by films.
Where: 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah
When: Saturday to July 9, various timings
Admission: $15 (standard price)
Info: str.sg/iU7W
Jury Duty
Available on Prime Video
American series Jury Duty has become an unexpected breakout comedy in Hollywood for its creative and catchy premise.
This reality-show hoax sitcom chronicles the workings of a jury trial in America through the eyes of Ronald Gladden, a real-life solar contractor who thinks he is taking part in a documentary about the American legal system.
The truth, however, is that Gladden’s jury duty summon was fake. With the exception of Gladden, everyone involved in the trial – from the judge to the clerk to the accused – is an actor.
The joy of the series is in watching Gladden react to the increasingly ridiculous – and scripted – events that occur over the course of the trial.
The series gets a shot of star power in American actor James Marsden, who flaunts his considerable comedic chops. He parodies himself as an obnoxious, self-obsessed actor who is an alternate juror on the trial.