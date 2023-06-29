Film & TV Picks: Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Swansong: Picturehouse and Jury Duty

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny (PG13)



154 minutes, now showing

3 stars

The world’s most famous archaeologist takes his iconic hat and whip out for one final ride. The Indiana Jones franchise about the titular artefact-hunting adventurer finally comes to an end with its fifth and final film.

While the first three movies made in the 1980s (a fourth was released in 2008) featured a young, dashing Indiana Jones played by veteran Hollywood leading man Harrison Ford, this last hurrah begins with a bitter and downcast Indy.

Set in 1969, the latest sequel sees an aged Indy – with 80-year-old Ford reprising the role – retiring from an unfulfilling academic career. He is sad and lonely, and his days of swashbuckling adventures are behind him.

But he is swept back into the action when his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) drags him away to search for an ancient dial that can alter the course of history – with the nefarious Nazi scientist Jurgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) hot on their heels.

While the depressed and rueful version of Indy permeates the film with a sense of melancholy that makes it dreary at times, Dial Of Destiny is a competently made film with a final act that is admirably audacious. Director James Mangold (Logan, 2017) checks all the nostalgic beats of an Indy movie, albeit in a bloated 154-minute runtime.

Swansong: Picturehouse