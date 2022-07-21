Film & TV picks: Extraordinary Attorney Woo, They Call Her... Cleopatra Wong

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Netflix

One of the most talked-about series in South Korea right now is the drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has topped the charts on Netflix Singapore.

The drama, led by the winsome Park Eun-bin (The King's Affection, 2021), follows the story of Woo Young-woo. Despite her good grades and intelligence, the law graduate struggles to find a job due to the stigma associated with her autism, her awkward mannerisms and poor social skills.

She eventually ends up at a law firm called Hanbada. Together with her helpful colleague Joon-ho (Kang Tae-oh) and kind-hearted mentor Myung-seok (Kang Ki-young), she wins tough cases and proves herself to those prejudiced against her.

