Film & TV Picks: Eternals, Central Asian films and On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Eternals (M18)

156 minutes, showing in cinemas

The latest Marvel movie set after Avengers: Endgame (2019) features the Eternals, a group of immortal heroes who have held on to the belief of non-interference in human affairs. But the appearance of mankind's oldest enemies, The Deviants, forces them to reunite and reconsider their cardinal rule.

Directed by Oscar-winning film-maker Chloe Zhao (Nomadland, 2020), Eternals is a sprawling story that hurtles through space and time, with many scenes shot on location instead of using visual effects.

With a star-studded and diverse cast of A-listers including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Salma Hayek, this is the first Marvel movie to feature a deaf superhero Makkari (played by deaf American actress Lauren Ridloff) and a same-sex kiss scene.

Whose House Is This?

Check out 15 films from Central Asia at the Oldham Theatre as part of Asian Film Archive's (AFA) efforts to highlight lesser-known international films.

The line-up includes propaganda pieces, gritty social realist films of the 1980s and 1990s, narrative features and documentaries from countries such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. There is a focus on women directors, with 10 of the selected films made by women.

Highlights include Ayka (2018), about an undocumented Kyrgyz migrant's journey to Moscow, Russia. Samal Yeslyamova won the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Where: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise

MRT: City Hall

When: Till Nov 21, various times

Admission: $10 a screening, with concessions for students, full-time national servicemen, senior citizens and AFA members

Info: AFA's website

On Becoming A God In Central Florida (M18)

Available on Netflix



In this 2019 dark comedy series set in the 1990s, Kirsten Dunst is Krystal, a minimum wage-earning water park worker. PHOTO: SHOBECOMINGAGOD/TWITTER



In this 2019 dark comedy series set in the 1990s, Kirsten Dunst is Krystal, a minimum wage-earning water park worker.

Her husband Travis (Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard in a guest role) is obsessed with a cult-like multi-billion-dollar multi-level marketing scam, Founders American Merchandise, also known as Fam. Following a freak accident, Krystal schemes her way up the ladder at Fam.

Dunst earned a nomination for Best Television Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.