Film picks: Valentine's Day screenings, Oscar-nominated movies

Valentine's Day Screenings

The Projector is screening three romantic favourites for its Valentine's Day retrospective, which will be held at its Riverside Point pop-up venue.

The line-up includes the restored 4K version of Singapore cult film Eating Air (1999, PG, 100 minutes); the acclaimed French period drama Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (2020, R21, 120 minutes); and the Oscar-winning romantic comedy Roman Holiday (1953, PG, 118 minutes), starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

Where: Projector X: Riverside, 04-13 Riverside Point, 30 Merchant Road

MRT: Clarke Quay

When: Feb 13 and 14, various times

Admission: $18 a person a screening (tickets are sold in pairs, with discounts for members)

Info: The Projector's website

Oscar nominees in cinemas

This week, the Oscar nominees were unveiled. You can still catch some of the films that made the list on the big screen.