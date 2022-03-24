Film Picks: Titane, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Some Women

Titane (R21)

108 minutes, opens March 24, 4 stars

The quietly disturbing Raw (2016), the story of a young vegetarian who discovers human flesh to be a pleasing alternative to carrots, was one of the best movies of the year - in any genre.

Its French writer-director Julia Ducournau comes roaring back with a movie that delves into the same psychosexual space, where anxieties and obsessions blend and bubble, emerging as a set of kinks that are the definition of unsafe sex.

The story opens with Alexia, a hyperactive child distracting her father so much, he crashes the family car. Her skull injury is repaired with titane (titanium in French), the strong metal that gives the film its title. The adult Alexia (played by Agathe Rousselle), now an exotic dancer with a cultish following, is driven by urges that are pleasurable for her but dangerous for everyone else.

Winner of the Palme d'Or at 2021's Cannes Film Festival, Ducournau's work is a wild and creepy mix of man-machine fetish thriller - in the tradition of David Cronenberg's Crash (1996) - and alien-parasite body horror. It is also a commentary on feminism and gender identity that is all Ducournau's own.

