Film picks: The Trapped 13, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Japanese Film Festival

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (PG13)

103 minutes, Netflix

The limited series Thai Cave Rescue, about a team of 12 youth footballers and their coach getting trapped in Thailand’s Tham Luang cave and the global effort to rescue them, is one of the rare Thai dramas that has made it onto Netflix Singapore’s top 10 charts.

While that is a dramatisation of the 2018 incident that captured media attention worldwide, The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave is a documentary film that revisits the incident through the eyes of the survivors – the boys and their coach Eak.

Now available on Netflix, it also features first-hand accounts from some of the boys’ family members, local experts and officials, as well as international contributors to the rescue mission.

