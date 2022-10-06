Film picks: The Trapped 13, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Japanese Film Festival

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (PG13)
103 minutes, Netflix
The limited series Thai Cave Rescue, about a team of 12 youth footballers and their coach getting trapped in Thailand’s Tham Luang cave and the global effort to rescue them, is one of the rare Thai dramas that has made it onto Netflix Singapore’s top 10 charts.
While that is a dramatisation of the 2018 incident that captured media attention worldwide, The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave is a documentary film that revisits the incident through the eyes of the survivors – the boys and their coach Eak.
Now available on Netflix, it also features first-hand accounts from some of the boys’ family members, local experts and officials, as well as international contributors to the rescue mission.
Japanese Film Festival 2022
After two years of hybrid screenings, the Japanese Film Festival is back to being a cinema-only event, with 31 titles in its programme line-up. A must-see is the classic anime film Akira (1988, NC16, 124 minutes, screens on Sunday, Oct 15 and 24 and Nov 5 at Projector X: Picturehouse), which begins screening this weekend.
A cyberpunk action film set in a dystopian Tokyo in 2019, after a devastating third world war, the story revolves around Kaneda, a biker gang leader who tries to rescue his close friend Tetsuo after he gets involved in a secret government project known as Akira.
The movie is widely regarded as one of the best and most important animation films made.
Other films in the line-up include fellow cyberpunk classic Ghost In The Shell (1995) and the live-action movie Anime Supremacy! (2022).
The Japanese Film Festival is presented by Japan Creative Centre, the Embassy of Japan in Singapore and the Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society.
Where: Shaw Theatres Lido, Levels 5 and 6 Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise
MRT: Orchard; Dhoby Ghaut; City Hall
When: Till Nov 5
Admission: From $10 to $15, with concessions
Info: jff.sg
Everything Everywhere All At Once (M18)
140 minutes, available on HBO Go from Saturday
The breakout indie film of the year finally arrives on streaming.
Everything Everywhere All At Once is a multiversal science-fiction, action, comedy and adventure hybrid with a touching immigrant family story at its core. Released in theatres earlier this year, it is indie film production company A24’s highest-grossing movie worldwide.
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh stars as first-generation American immigrant Evelyn, an anxious laundromat owner who is emotionally distant from her family. While in a rush to sort out her taxes, she encounters a version of her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) from a parallel universe, who tasks her with the mission of saving the world.