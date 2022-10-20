Film picks: Perspectives Film Festival, Japanese Film Festival, Triangle Of Sadness

Perspectives Film Festival 2022
With the theme “It’s Time…”, Singapore’s first and oldest student-run film festival marks its 15th anniversary by exploring how notions of time are expressed in seven films.
Malaysian-Taiwanese film-maker Tsai Ming-liang’s languid drama Goodbye, Dragon Inn (2003, PG13, 82 minutes, screens on Oct 30, 7.30pm) is a frequent entry on cinephiles’ Best Of lists. It is set in a fading picture palace in Taipei, where a screening of the 1967 wuxia classic Dragon Inn is being held. The cinema is set to be shut down for good. Gradually, each attendee’s reason for being there is revealed.
This melancholic masterpiece was nominated for a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and took home the Golden Horse for Best Taiwanese Film of the Year.
Where: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Oct 27 to 30, various times
Admission: $13.50 for standard, $11.50 for students and concession holders
Info: For bookings and schedules, go to perspectivesfilmfestival.com
Japanese Film Festival 2022
Launched in 1983, one of Singapore’s oldest country film festivals is back. After two years of hybrid screenings, this year marks a return to this being a cinema-only event. The festival is presented by the Japan Creative Centre, the Embassy of Japan in Singapore and the Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society.
Among the 31 titles in the programme is Katsuhiro Otomo’s groundbreaking work of science fiction, Akira (1988, NC16, 124 minutes, screens on Monday, 5pm at Picturehouse).
Since its release, this story of a boy with psychic powers set in a crime-ridden Neo-Tokyo has influenced a generation of film-makers, but no work of animation since has approached the spell-binding power of its vision.
The pulse-pounding score by musical collective Geinoh Yamashirogumi should be heard through a cinema sound system.
Where: Shaw Theatres Lido, Levels 5 and 6 Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01, 2 Handy Road; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise
MRT: Orchard and Dhoby Ghaut
When: Till Nov 5, various times
Admission: From $10, with concessions
Info: For bookings and information, go to jff.sg
Triangle Of Sadness (NC16)
147 minutes, screening exclusively at The Projector, 4 stars
Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are models, and dating. His low pay compared with hers strains the relationship. Yaya is invited to a cruise for the super-wealthy in return for exposure on her social media platforms. She takes Carl along.
On the ship, the worst jobs go to an invisible army of Asians and Africans, among them the housekeeper, Abigail (Filipina actress Dolly de Leon), while the Western crew members meet the guests. Overseeing everything is an American captain played by Woody Harrelson.
A shocking incident exposes the lines of race and class that divide the ship, where whiteness, youth, beauty and wealth collide with their opposites, with tragicomic results.
Swedish film-maker Ruben Ostlund makes his English-language debut with this funny, sharply observed work. Awarded the Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, it comes after films (Force Majeure, 2014; The Square, 2017) about the absurd cover-ups people will attempt before they admit that something is wrong with their lives.