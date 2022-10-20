Film picks: Perspectives Film Festival, Japanese Film Festival, Triangle Of Sadness

Perspectives Film Festival 2022

With the theme “It’s Time…”, Singapore’s first and oldest student-run film festival marks its 15th anniversary by exploring how notions of time are expressed in seven films.

Malaysian-Taiwanese film-maker Tsai Ming-liang’s languid drama Goodbye, Dragon Inn (2003, PG13, 82 minutes, screens on Oct 30, 7.30pm) is a frequent entry on cinephiles’ Best Of lists. It is set in a fading picture palace in Taipei, where a screening of the 1967 wuxia classic Dragon Inn is being held. The cinema is set to be shut down for good. Gradually, each attendee’s reason for being there is revealed.

This melancholic masterpiece was nominated for a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and took home the Golden Horse for Best Taiwanese Film of the Year.

Where: Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

When: Oct 27 to 30, various times

Admission: $13.50 for standard, $11.50 for students and concession holders

Info: For bookings and schedules, go to perspectivesfilmfestival.com

Japanese Film Festival 2022