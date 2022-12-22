Film Picks: November, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (PG13)
139 minutes, available on Netflix, 3 stars
In this sequel to the hit 2019 murder mystery Knives Out, Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc, while Edward Norton plays billionaire tech mogul Miles Bron.
Bron has gathered a group of old chums – played by Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista and Leslie Odom Jr – for a murder-mystery party, but things do not go as planned.
The story attempts to recapture the success of the first movie by using meta elements and embedding mysteries within the main mystery. Monae’s performance stands out, while Norton’s character is the most compelling. Other talented cast members, such as Hahn and Bautista, are underutilised.
This project is a less successful follow-up to the first movie, but still worth watching for those looking for a mystery and some light entertainment.
November (NC16)
107 minutes, now showing, 3 stars
This French procedural thriller is based on the real-life police investigation following the suicide bombings that took place in Paris in November 2015. It follows a team of counter-terrorism agents as they race against time to prevent further attacks by identifying and capturing the perpetrators of the bombings.
There is a focus on the intense pressure and exhaustion faced by the agents as they pursue suspects across Europe, with no time for character development despite strong performances from the lead actors.
The details and characters based on historic events have been fictionalised for security reasons, but November feels anxiously real in the pressure exerted upon the French counter-terrorism unit.
The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker (PG)
165 minutes with intermission, limited screenings at The Projector
Not all of us can make it to the Royal Opera House in London for a live performance of this holiday classic, so this film tries to bring as much of its magic to the screen as possible.
Powered by Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, it tells the story of Clara, who finds herself in a magical adventure after a Christmas Eve party. A mysterious figure, Drosselmeyer, arrives with gifts for the children, including a wooden nutcracker doll that Clara takes a liking to, but is accidentally broken by her brother Fritz.
Later that night, she returns to the parlour to find that the nutcracker has come to life and the Christmas tree has grown to enormous heights.
This recorded performance features the much-loved choreography of Peter Wright, which debuted in 1984.
Where: Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bencoolen/Bras Basah
When: Monday, 2pm and Jan 8, 2pm
Tickets: $18 (standard); $10 to $16 (concessions)
Info: https://str.sg/nutcrackerballet