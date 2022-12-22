Film Picks: November, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (PG13)



139 minutes, available on Netflix, 3 stars

In this sequel to the hit 2019 murder mystery Knives Out, Daniel Craig reprises his role as detective Benoit Blanc, while Edward Norton plays billionaire tech mogul Miles Bron.

Bron has gathered a group of old chums – played by Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista and Leslie Odom Jr – for a murder-mystery party, but things do not go as planned.

The story attempts to recapture the success of the first movie by using meta elements and embedding mysteries within the main mystery. Monae’s performance stands out, while Norton’s character is the most compelling. Other talented cast members, such as Hahn and Bautista, are underutilised.

This project is a less successful follow-up to the first movie, but still worth watching for those looking for a mystery and some light entertainment.

November (NC16)



107 minutes, now showing, 3 stars