Film Picks: Nordic Film Festival, Wolfgang Petersen films, Nope

130 minutes, now showing

4 stars

In a sun-drenched and arid valley outside Los Angeles, siblings O.J. (British actor Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (American actress Keke Palmer) struggle to keep their horse ranch going.

When they discover something mysterious in the skies above, their neighbour Ricky (Steven Yeun), who runs a successful Old West theme park, tries to profit from the other-worldly phenomenon.

It is always exciting when Jordan Peele releases a new movie - you never know which one of his anxieties he will put on the big screen or which classic movies the film buff will reference and remix.

In his third feature as writer-director, he deals with the fear of the unknown lurking in the ocean above people's heads - the sky and what might be hiding behind the clouds. Peele sets out to make the sunlit heavens feel like a dark forest filled with predators and he succeeds.

As in his previous films Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), Nope exposes the American soul. This new work finds the show business veteran looking at the side of himself that is complicit in the crimes committed by the entertainment industry - in particular the hopefuls that the industry exploits, then abandons.

