Film Picks: Nordic Film Festival, Wolfgang Petersen films, Nope

Film screening
Nordic Film Festival 2022
Four films - one each from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden - are the focus of the festival, which runs till Aug 21.
From Sweden comes sports biopic Tigers (2020, M18, 116 minutes, Aug 19, 8.30pm). It follows the true story of Martin Bengtsson (Erik Enge), a teenage football prodigy sold to Italian club Inter Milan. Playing at the top level, Bengtsson faces the pressure of meeting the standards expected of a player with a high price tag.
The film snagged the Best Film prize at the Flash Forward section of the Busan International Film Festival in 2020.
Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway
When: Till Aug 21
Admission: $13.50
Info: Website
Science-fiction/Horror
Nope (NC16)
130 minutes, now showing
4 stars
In a sun-drenched and arid valley outside Los Angeles, siblings O.J. (British actor Daniel Kaluuya) and Em (American actress Keke Palmer) struggle to keep their horse ranch going.
When they discover something mysterious in the skies above, their neighbour Ricky (Steven Yeun), who runs a successful Old West theme park, tries to profit from the other-worldly phenomenon.
It is always exciting when Jordan Peele releases a new movie - you never know which one of his anxieties he will put on the big screen or which classic movies the film buff will reference and remix.
In his third feature as writer-director, he deals with the fear of the unknown lurking in the ocean above people's heads - the sky and what might be hiding behind the clouds. Peele sets out to make the sunlit heavens feel like a dark forest filled with predators and he succeeds.
As in his previous films Get Out (2017) and Us (2019), Nope exposes the American soul. This new work finds the show business veteran looking at the side of himself that is complicit in the crimes committed by the entertainment industry - in particular the hopefuls that the industry exploits, then abandons.
Online movies
Films of Wolfgang Petersen on Netflix
German film-maker Wolfgang Petersen, who helmed some of Hollywood's best thrillers, died in Los Angeles on Aug 12 at the age of 81.
Three of his films are available on Netflix in Singapore. There is the Clint Eastwood vehicle In The Line Of Fire (1993), about Secret Service agents; and The Perfect Storm (2000), the dramatisation of a real deadly weather event starring George Clooney.
But Petersen's international breakthrough was war drama Das Boot (1981). The film's Director's Cut - the version that Petersen edited and released in 1997 - was added recently to Netflix.
Starring Jurgen Prochnow as the cynical, war-weary head of a German submarine prowling the Atlantic in 1941, the film is a nail-biter that puts viewers in the shoes of men who started out fighting for their country, but like so many warriors, end up fighting for survival.
It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography.