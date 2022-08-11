Film picks: Nordic Film Festival, Laal Singh Chaddha, Fire Of Love

Nordic Film Festival 2022

Four films - one each from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden - will be the focus of the festival, returning this year from now (Aug 11) till Aug 21.

From Norway comes Sonja: The White Swan (2018, M18, 116 minutes, screens on Aug 12, 8.30pm), a biopic of figure skater Sonja Henie, an Olympic champion who conquered Hollywood.

Henie (Ine Marie Wilmann), arriving in California in the 1930s bedecked with gold medals, was determined to be a movie star. Director Anne Sewitsky's portrait of Henie dares the audience to "reckon with their own response to a woman with zero false modesty", according to a review in Variety magazine.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

When: Now (Aug 11) to Aug 21

Admission: $13.50

Info: For booking and details, go to this website

