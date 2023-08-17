Film Picks: Minds Film Festival, Journey To The West, The Monkey King

Journey To The West (PG)

118 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector

Winner of 18 awards at festivals in China, Japan and South Korea, Chinese film-maker Dashan Kong’s debut 2021 feature is a comedy that tells the story of Tang Zhijun (Yang Haoyu), a middle-aged man who has devoted his life to UFO research and publishing a science-fiction magazine. When he finds clues pointing to a possible alien visit, he heads to the rugged south-west of the country, with magazine employees in tow. In a remote village, they find eccentric locals and more.

After the screening on Sunday, members of the cast will appear online to discuss the film as part of a panel.

Where: 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway, Lavender

When: Sunday, 1.30pm

Tickets: $15 for standard ticket prices

Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/journey-to-the-west

Minds Film Festival