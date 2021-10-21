Film Picks: Love & Pride, German and Japanese film fests

Love & Pride Film Festival

Back in its 12th edition, the festival that puts a spotlight on the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community features seven films that include new releases such as the drama See You Then (M18, 75 minutes, screens at GV VivoCity on Oct 30, 2pm) and re-releases such as the winner for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Best Screenplay award, the French period drama Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (R21, 121 minutes, screens at GV Suntec City on Oct 31, 2pm).

It is the late 1700s and three strong-willed women - Marianne (Noemie Merlant), an art teacher and portraitist, her subject Heloise (Adele Haenel) and Heloise's mother, the Countess (Valeria Golino) - are locked in a struggle for dominance.

In writer-director Celine Sciamma's hands, the game is played in a cool, veiled manner before the inevitable happens - and when it does, it feels real and earned.

When: Till Oct 24 (encore sessions such as for the films mentioned here may be held past the official closing date)

Where: GV Great World City, GV Suntec City, GV VivoCity

Admission: $16 ($14 for GV Movie Club members)

Info and bookings: Golden Village's website

25th German Film Festival



Crime thriller Free Country will be available online from Oct 21, 2021. PHOTO: GERMAN FILM FESTIVAL/TELEPOOL



This year's edition will feature 12 films, with physical screenings at The Projector and online viewings at The Projector Plus.

Available online from Thursday (Oct21) is the crime thriller Free Country (M18, 104 minutes, 2019, $6 online rental). Set just after German reunification in 1990, when relationships between those of the former East and West were marked by tension and mistrust, two detectives are sent to a rural town in the East to investigate the disappearance of two teen sisters. There is evidence of foul play, but the cops are met by a wall of silence.

The 25th German Film Festival is presented by Goethe-Institut Singapore jointly with The Projector and The Projector Plus.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway

When: Till Nov 7, various times

Admission: $13.50, with discounts for Goethe-Institut, fan club, student club and other members

Info: The Projector's website

Japanese Film Festival 2021



Movie still from psychological thriller Paprika. PHOTO: JAPANESE FILM FESTIVAL/SONY PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT



This year's edition of this film calendar staple will include online Q&A with seven film-makers after the screenings. A hybrid event, it will feature physical and online screenings.

Before his death from cancer in 2010, Japanese anime creator Satoshi Kon had created some of the most influential works in the genre, including the thriller Perfect Blue (1997), drama Millennium Actress (2001), comedy Tokyo Godfathers (2003) and psychological thriller Paprika (2006). These films left a mark on film-makers such as Christopher Nolan (whose 2010 thriller Inception contained several visual and conceptual similarities) and Darren Aronofsky, whose psychological dramas Black Swan (2010) and Requiem For A Dream (2000) owe a debt to Perfect Blue.

The documentary Satoshi Kon, Illusionist (PG13, 82 minutes, 2021, screening online at Kinolounge) includes interviews with Aronofsky, as well as admirers, friends and colleagues in Japan, France and Hollywood.

Presented by Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan and The Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society (SFS).

Where: Shaw Theatres Lido, Oldham Theatre and The Projector; Online screenings at Shaw KinoLounge

When: Till Oct 31, various times

Admission: Shaw Lido Theatres - $13.50 ($11.50 for members of JCC, SFS and Isetan); Shaw KinoLounge - $8 a film, $25 for all four films; Oldham Theatre - $10 ($8 for members of JCC, SFS and Asian Film Archive for PIA Film Festival Retrospective only); The Projector - $13.50 on weekdays, $15 on weekends ($2 discount for members of JCC, SFS and The Projector)

Info: Japanese Film Festival's website