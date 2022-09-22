Film picks: Love and Pride Film Festival, Italian Film Festival, Sin Nombre on Netflix

13th Love and Pride Film Festival



This year’s edition of the festival dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community features films from the United States, Canada, Singapore, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

The event will open with the American romantic comedy Bros (R21, 115 minutes, Oct 4, with a drag act by performer Vanda Miss Joaquim from 7pm, film starts at 8pm, opening night tickets at $40 for the public).

The film, billed as the first major studio romantic comedy to feature two gay men as leads, stars American comedian Billy Eichner as Bobby, a New York museum curator and podcaster. The relationship-avoiding singleton meets Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), the first man to break through Bobby’s emotional defences.

Where: GV Grand, GV Suntec, GV VivoCity

MRT: Orchard/City Hall/HarbourFront

When: Oct 7 to 16, various times

Admission: $17 (public), $15 (GV members)

Italian Film Festival

