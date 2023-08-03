Film picks: Lost In The Stars, They Cloned Tyrone, Singapore Film Commission 25th anniversary celebration

Lost In The Stars (PG13)

122 minutes, now showing, 4 stars

A honeymooning couple are on a South-east Asian island when the husband (Zhu Yilong) wakes up in the hotel next to a beautiful stranger (Janice Man) claiming to be his wife (Huang Ziqi). She is not, because he was just at the local police station to report his wife missing.

Produced and scripted by Chen Sicheng, creator of the popular Detective Chinatown comedy-mystery series (2015 to 2021), the outlandishly entertaining suspense drama is a slick remake of the 1990 Soviet mystery Trap For A Lonely Man, based on a French stage play of the same title by Robert Thomas that has been filmed for American television thrice, between 1969 and 1990.

Hong Kong star Man is dangerously slinky in the imposter role. Zhu plays the panicky husband, a diving instructor racing against time to find his spouse before his visitor visa expires. Ni Ni is all street smarts as the lawyer helping him navigate what seems to be a vast conspiracy.

They Cloned Tyrone (M18)

