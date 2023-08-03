Film picks: Lost In The Stars, They Cloned Tyrone, Singapore Film Commission 25th anniversary celebration

Lost In The Stars (PG13)
122 minutes, now showing, 4 stars
A honeymooning couple are on a South-east Asian island when the husband (Zhu Yilong) wakes up in the hotel next to a beautiful stranger (Janice Man) claiming to be his wife (Huang Ziqi). She is not, because he was just at the local police station to report his wife missing.
Produced and scripted by Chen Sicheng, creator of the popular Detective Chinatown comedy-mystery series (2015 to 2021), the outlandishly entertaining suspense drama is a slick remake of the 1990 Soviet mystery Trap For A Lonely Man, based on a French stage play of the same title by Robert Thomas that has been filmed for American television thrice, between 1969 and 1990.
Hong Kong star Man is dangerously slinky in the imposter role. Zhu plays the panicky husband, a diving instructor racing against time to find his spouse before his visitor visa expires. Ni Ni is all street smarts as the lawyer helping him navigate what seems to be a vast conspiracy.
They Cloned Tyrone (M18)
122 minutes, available on Netflix, 4 stars
How could drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega) be gunned down by a rival in a carpark, then wake up the following morning with no bullet holes nor any memory of his murder?
They Cloned Tyrone is a satire on America’s race relations that is at once laugh-out-loud madcap and trenchantly political.
The Netflix sci-fi comedy pays homage to the profane blaxploitation pictures that were cranked out in the 1970s predominantly by and for black Americans.
Superfly pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), whip-smart sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) and Boyega’s doleful Fontaine make up the trio of unlikely heroes.
Creed II (2018) screenwriter Juel Taylor, directing his debut feature based on his original script, tellingly inserts “cloned” in the film’s title.
The bickering associates turn amateur sleuths – Yo-Yo is a fan of fictional teen detective Nancy Drew – to poke around for answers behind Fontaine’s undead mystery.
Singapore Film Commission 25th anniversary celebration
The Singapore Film Commission (SFC) will mark its 25th anniversary with free movie screenings, in-person talks at institutes of higher learning and on-demand access to Singapore-made content.
The event will run from Friday to Oct 31.
Since its founding, the SFC has championed Singapore’s film industry and supported more than 800 short films, scripts, feature films and film-related events here.
There will be free screenings of 25 acclaimed made-in-Singapore movies and short films at the Esplanade’s Concourse, Outdoor Theatre and Recital Studio.
On Friday, there will be a screening of Royston Tan’s musical comedy 881 (2007). Filmgoers will be able to hear stars Yeo Yann Yann, Qi Yuwu and Liu Ling Ling speak about working on Singapore’s first musical feature, which became the year’s highest-grossing Asian film in Singapore by taking in over $3 million at the local box office.
Seats for the free screenings are offered on a first come, first served basis. For more information, go to imda.gov.sg/sfc25
From September to October, there will also be industry-sharing sessions about careers in the media industry. These will be held at Lasalle College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic.
From Oct 7, more made-in-Singapore films will be added – free to view – on Mediacorp’s digital streaming platform, mewatch. The additions will bring the number of Singapore-made films on the platform to more than 100.