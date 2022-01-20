Film Picks: Last Film Show, Licorice Pizza, 5 Films By Asghar Farhadi

Last Film Show (PG13)

110 minutes, showing at The Projector, 4 stars

India-born director Pan Nalin (the drama Samsara, 2001) has made a film that could have come from Disney or Pixar. A nine-year-old Gujarati boy is told by his father that the cinema is a forbidden zone where sin resides. All it takes is a peek for the boy to become hooked. Thereafter, he lives for the moments when he can sneak away to his town's picture palace.

Based loosely on Nalin's experiences as the son of a chaiwallah or tea seller running a stall at a train platform in a Gujarati village, this movie seeks to be a crowd-pleaser and heartstring tugger in the vein of Pixar's Luca (2021) and, of course, the last word in movies about the magic of movies, the Oscar-winning Italian drama Cinema Paradiso (1988).

Get past its mildly derivative format and the charms of this love letter to cinema become apparent. It is sincere, visually inventive and blessed by a winning performance from child actor Bhavin Rabari, who plays Samay, the boy who defies his dad to find joy.

Licorice Pizza (NC16)