Film Picks: Japanese Film Festival, South Korean Film Festival, Crimes Of The Future

Japanese Film Festival 2022
Launched in 1983, one of Singapore’s oldest country film festivals is back. After two years of hybrid screenings, the Japanese Film Festival is a cinema-only event again.
It is presented by Japan Creative Centre, the Embassy of Japan in Singapore and the Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society.
Among the 31 titles in the programme is live-action drama Anime Supremacy! (2022, PG, 129 minutes, screens on Oct 6, 7.30pm, at Shaw Theatres Lido).
Based on the novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura, the festival’s opening film tells the story of Hitomi (Riho Yoshioka), a dreamer who quits her civil service job to work in the anime industry. She finally gets the director’s chair for a new anime series, but discovers that a competing show will be helmed by her idol, industry veteran Chiharu (Tomoya Nakamura), who is desperately seeking a comeback.
Director Kohei Yoshino will hold a virtual post-screening question-and-answer session.
Where: Shaw Theatres Lido, Levels 5 and 6 Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01, 2 Handy Road; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise
MRT: Orchard/Dhoby Ghaut
When: Oct 6 to Nov 5
Admission: From $10, with concessions
Info: jff.sg
Singapore Korean Film Festival 2022
Presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore, the festival features eight films which will be shown in 15 free public screenings.
In the line-up is romantic drama Beauty Inside (2015, PG13, 126 minutes, screens on Oct 8, 7.10pm, and Oct 14, 7pm, at GV Suntec)
From a young age, Woo-jin (played by various actors including Yoo Yeon-seok and Park Seo-jun) has been afflicted with uncontrollable shape-shifting. Each morning, he wakes up in a new body. As an adult, he adapts by becoming a loner until he meets Yi-soo (Han Hyo-joo). He has to choose between a solitary life and pursuing her and revealing his strange secret.
Where: GV Suntec, 03-373, 3 Temasek Boulevard; and the National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road
MRT: City Hall
When: Oct 6 to 16
Admission: Free, with registration
Info: www.sgkff.com
Crimes Of The Future (M18)
108 minutes, now showing, 4 stars
It is the future and Saul Tenser (American actor Viggo Mortensen) is a performance artist with a crowd-pleasing trick – he can grow new organs. His partner is Caprice (French actress Lea Seydoux), a former trauma surgeon. They meet Timlin (American actress Kristen Stewart), a bureaucrat who works at the National Organ Registry, an agency that records the new body parts certain humans are able to generate at random.
This work of horror-science-fiction was nominated for a Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Canadian film-maker David Cronenberg has long had a fascination with the human body. It is disgusting yet magical, and he loves all of it. The purpose of the new organs – shown in all their throbbing, gristly glory – is never made clear. What interests him more is the way human desires, always strange and unknowable, grow to include the bizarre new structures.
His power lies in making the surreal feel coherent and logical, even sexy. The thing that triggers the cringe reflex in you today will, by tomorrow, be someone else’s pornography.