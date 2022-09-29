Film Picks: Japanese Film Festival, South Korean Film Festival, Crimes Of The Future

Japanese Film Festival 2022



Launched in 1983, one of Singapore’s oldest country film festivals is back. After two years of hybrid screenings, the Japanese Film Festival is a cinema-only event again.

It is presented by Japan Creative Centre, the Embassy of Japan in Singapore and the Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society.

Among the 31 titles in the programme is live-action drama Anime Supremacy! (2022, PG, 129 minutes, screens on Oct 6, 7.30pm, at Shaw Theatres Lido).

Based on the novel of the same name by Mizuki Tsujimura, the festival’s opening film tells the story of Hitomi (Riho Yoshioka), a dreamer who quits her civil service job to work in the anime industry. She finally gets the director’s chair for a new anime series, but discovers that a competing show will be helmed by her idol, industry veteran Chiharu (Tomoya Nakamura), who is desperately seeking a comeback.

Director Kohei Yoshino will hold a virtual post-screening question-and-answer session.

Where: Shaw Theatres Lido, Levels 5 and 6 Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01, 2 Handy Road; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise

MRT: Orchard/Dhoby Ghaut

When: Oct 6 to Nov 5

Admission: From $10, with concessions

Info: jff.sg

Singapore Korean Film Festival 2022

