Film picks: Italian Film Festival, Confidential Assignment 2: International, Ted K

Italian Film Festival 2022

Presented by the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, in partnership with The Projector and in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society and the Asian Film Festival of Rome, the 20th edition of the event features 13 award-winning Italian films and in-person appearances by Italian cinema practitioners to help lead audience discussions.

Do not miss the documentary film Ennio (2021, M18, 156 minutes, screens on Saturday, 4.15pm), director Giuseppe Tornatore’s celebration of the late Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who gained attention in Hollywood with his unforgettable music for spaghetti westerns the Dollars Trilogy (A Fistful Of Dollars, 1964; For A Few Dollars More, 1965; and The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, 1966).

Morricone, who died in 2020 at 91, went on to do Oscar-nominated work in dramas, including The Mission (1986) and The Untouchables (1987).

Ennio features interviews with Morricone, who talks about how he brought his most famous works to life. It also includes testimonials from film-makers Bernardo Bertolucci, Dario Argento, Barry Levinson, Roland Joffe, Oliver Stone, Quentin Tarantino and others.

There will also be an in-person post-show Q&A session with the film’s producers, Gianni Russo and Gabriele Costa.

Where: Projector X: Picturehouse, Level 5 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut

When: Now till Sept 25

Admission: $13.50, with concessions for full-time national servicemen, students, club members and others

Info: For bookings and information, go to https://str.sg/wKmL or at the cinema box office

