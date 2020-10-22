Film Picks: German Film Festival, Perspectives Film Festival, Painting With Light

German Film Festival

The 24th edition of the festival will present eight films, which will be screened either at the Projector or online at Projector Plus.

Writer-director Leonie Krippendorff's Cocoon (2020, R21, 100 minutes, cinema screening only, Oct 24 and 30, various times) is a coming-of-age story about Nora (Lena Urzendowsky), a teen who over one blistering Berlin summer has to deal with the onset of menstruation and falling in love with a girl.

The film won the Crystal Bear for Best Film in the Generation 14plus section at this year's Berlin International Film Festival.

WHERE: Cinema screenings at The Projector, Level 5 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road; online screenings at Projector Plus

WHEN: Till Nov 1

ADMISSION: $13.50 for cinema screenings, $8 for online screenings

INFO: The Projector's website

Perspectives Film Festival



Movie still from Kazakh crime thriller A Dark, Dark Man, winner of the Best Director award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. PHOTO: PERSPECTIVES FILM FESTIVAL/ARIZONA PRODUCTIONS



Singapore's first and longest student-run festival returns with an all-online programme of eight films. The films are chosen because they reflect this year's theme of truth and falsehoods.

Among them is the Kazakh crime thriller A Dark, Dark Man (2019, NC16, 130 minutes), winner of the Best Director award for Adilkhan Yerzhanov at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

When a child's corpse is found in a village, everyone expects the crime to be hushed up as usual so life can go on. When a city journalist turns up, local detectives can no longer shirk their duties. Their investigations, however, risk exposing secrets that powerful locals would rather stay hidden.

WHERE: www.perspectivesfilmfestival.com

WHEN: Oct 23 to Nov 1

ADMISSION: $8 for a 48-hour viewing window. Discounted bundles are available

Painting With Light



National Gallery Singapore's festival of international films about art returns for its third edition. NATIONAL GALLERY/PAINTING WITH LIGHT



National Gallery Singapore's festival of international films about art returns for its third edition. This time, however, it is all online and free.

From Malaysia comes the short film High Way (2017, PG, 18 minutes), directed by Chia Chee Sum. It tells the story of Danial, a young man who shuttles between two units in a public housing block in Kuala Lumpur because their occupants - his separated parents - no longer speak directly to each other.

The work snagged the Jury Prize at the Busan International Short Film Festival International Competition.

WHERE: National Gallery Singapore's Painting With Light website

WHEN: Till Oct 25

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: National Gallery's website