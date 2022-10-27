Film Picks: French Film Festival, Israel Film Festival, The Good Nurse on Netflix

French Film Festival

Back for its 38th edition, the festival – which runs from Nov 17 to 27 – features 30 films and is presented as part of the Voilah! France Singapore Festival.

The opening film is the young adult drama Ride Above (2022, rating to be confirmed, 110 minutes, screening at various locations and timings), directed by Christian Duguay and adapted from a popular French novel.

It stars Melanie Laurent, Pio Marmai and Carole Bouquet and follows the story of Zoe, a young woman who grows up at her family’s stables. She yearns to be a celebrated jockey like her father, but after tragedy strikes, she faces the possibility that her dreams might never come true.

Where: Shaw Theatres Lido, Levels 5 and 6 Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; Shaw Theatres Paya Lebar Quarter, 05-02 PLQ Mall, 10 Paya Lebar Road; Alliance Francaise, 1 Sarkies Road; Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road; The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

When: Nov 17 to 27

Admission: From $11.50. Certain titles will be screened for free, with registration, at public libraries.

Info: str.sg/wVvM

Israel Film Festival