Film Picks: Class Acts, Creed III, Women Make Film Festival

Class Acts is a feature-length documentary that chronicles the Singapore creative scene in the 1990s. The film features interviews with Abdul Nasser, owner of Basheer Graphic Books. PHOTO: AMOK/NO AVERAGE JOE/THE PROJECTOR
John Lui
Film Correspondent
Updated
37 sec ago
Published
49 sec ago

Class Acts (PG13)

74 minutes

Co-director Deon Phua said in a recent interview that “there has never been a documentary that showcases local urban culture as a whole”.

“So we decided to focus on street art and graffiti, fashion, visual arts and music. We use these as pillars to form a framework,” says Phua, co-founder of art collective Tell Your Children.

Working with co-director Tan Hwee En, a producer with music platform Singapore Community Radio, the creative ferment that gripped Singapore in the 1990s is revealed in Class Acts.

It was a time of rebels and rule-breakers, many of whom are today the pillars of the arts and design community. The film includes profiles of and interviews with personalities such as streetwear designer Mark Ong; Chris Lee, founder of creative company Asylum; Abdul Nasser, owner of Basheer Graphic Books; actor and host Sheikh Haikel; and Suhaimi Subandie, guitarist of pioneer hardcore band Stompin’ Ground.

Where: Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah
When: Saturday, 9pm screening, followed by an afterparty at 10.30pm featuring deejay Kim Wong and others
Admission: $15 (standard), $13 (concessions)
Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/class-acts

Creed III (PG13)

The last film in the Creed franchise, Creed III, stars Jonathan Majors as Damian, a man from Creed's (Michael B. Jordan) past who challenges creed for the boxing crown. PHOTO: WARNER BROS DISCOVERY

116 minutes, 4 stars

After the events of Creed II (2018), boxing champion Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is on top of the world. With his music producer wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) by his side, he is looking forward to the next stage of his life. But along comes Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former up-and-comer who has a score to settle with Adonis.

Damian is Creed’s shadow, the personification of his guilt at having made it to the top while so many others have not. It is a properly grandiose premise for the ninth film set in the Rockyverse, an arena where victory belongs not to the most skilled or the strongest, but the hungriest.

Women Make Film Festival

Leonor Will Never Die is a Filipino comedy about Leonor (Sheila Francisco) an elderly retired screenwriter, who after blacking out in an accident, enters the world of the revenge movie she had been struggling to write. PHOTO: CARLOS MAURICIO/MUSIC BOX FILMS

A film reviewer at the Los Angeles Times called Filipino comedy Leonor Will Never Die (NC16, 99 minutes) one of 2022’s “most wonderfully offbeat debuts”, a “psychodrama and reality-tripping goof” that celebrates the country’s love of exploitation action flicks.

Winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival, the story takes place mostly in the comatose brain of Leonor (singer-actress Sheila Francisco). She is a retired screenwriter who, after a blow to her head, imagines herself transported into one of her unfinished screenplays – a story about a hero seeking to avenge his brother’s murder.

The film – helmed by writer-director Martika Ramirez Escobar – is among those screened at The Projector’s Women Make Film Festival, which celebrates female film-makers to mark International Women’s Day, which fell on March 8. The festival runs till April 2.

Where: The Projector, 05-01 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway
When: Sunday, 5.30pm
Admission: $15 (standard), $13 (concessions)
Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/leonor-will-never-die

More On This Topic
Film and TV picks: Jinny’s Kitchen, The Mandalorian 3 and Oscar-nominated movies at The Projector
At The Movies: Newest slasher flick suffers from Scream fatigue

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top