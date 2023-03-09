Film Picks: Class Acts, Creed III, Women Make Film Festival

Class Acts (PG13)
74 minutes
Co-director Deon Phua said in a recent interview that “there has never been a documentary that showcases local urban culture as a whole”.
“So we decided to focus on street art and graffiti, fashion, visual arts and music. We use these as pillars to form a framework,” says Phua, co-founder of art collective Tell Your Children.
Working with co-director Tan Hwee En, a producer with music platform Singapore Community Radio, the creative ferment that gripped Singapore in the 1990s is revealed in Class Acts.
It was a time of rebels and rule-breakers, many of whom are today the pillars of the arts and design community. The film includes profiles of and interviews with personalities such as streetwear designer Mark Ong; Chris Lee, founder of creative company Asylum; Abdul Nasser, owner of Basheer Graphic Books; actor and host Sheikh Haikel; and Suhaimi Subandie, guitarist of pioneer hardcore band Stompin’ Ground.
Where: Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah
When: Saturday, 9pm screening, followed by an afterparty at 10.30pm featuring deejay Kim Wong and others
Admission: $15 (standard), $13 (concessions)
Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/class-acts
Creed III (PG13)
116 minutes, 4 stars
After the events of Creed II (2018), boxing champion Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) is on top of the world. With his music producer wife Bianca (Tessa Thompson) and daughter Amara (Mila Davis-Kent) by his side, he is looking forward to the next stage of his life. But along comes Damian (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend and former up-and-comer who has a score to settle with Adonis.
Damian is Creed’s shadow, the personification of his guilt at having made it to the top while so many others have not. It is a properly grandiose premise for the ninth film set in the Rockyverse, an arena where victory belongs not to the most skilled or the strongest, but the hungriest.
Women Make Film Festival
A film reviewer at the Los Angeles Times called Filipino comedy Leonor Will Never Die (NC16, 99 minutes) one of 2022’s “most wonderfully offbeat debuts”, a “psychodrama and reality-tripping goof” that celebrates the country’s love of exploitation action flicks.
Winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival, the story takes place mostly in the comatose brain of Leonor (singer-actress Sheila Francisco). She is a retired screenwriter who, after a blow to her head, imagines herself transported into one of her unfinished screenplays – a story about a hero seeking to avenge his brother’s murder.
The film – helmed by writer-director Martika Ramirez Escobar – is among those screened at The Projector’s Women Make Film Festival, which celebrates female film-makers to mark International Women’s Day, which fell on March 8. The festival runs till April 2.
Where: The Projector, 05-01 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway
When: Sunday, 5.30pm
Admission: $15 (standard), $13 (concessions)
Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/leonor-will-never-die