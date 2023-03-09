Film Picks: Class Acts, Creed III, Women Make Film Festival

Class Acts (PG13)



74 minutes



Co-director Deon Phua said in a recent interview that “there has never been a documentary that showcases local urban culture as a whole”.

“So we decided to focus on street art and graffiti, fashion, visual arts and music. We use these as pillars to form a framework,” says Phua, co-founder of art collective Tell Your Children.

Working with co-director Tan Hwee En, a producer with music platform Singapore Community Radio, the creative ferment that gripped Singapore in the 1990s is revealed in Class Acts.

It was a time of rebels and rule-breakers, many of whom are today the pillars of the arts and design community. The film includes profiles of and interviews with personalities such as streetwear designer Mark Ong; Chris Lee, founder of creative company Asylum; Abdul Nasser, owner of Basheer Graphic Books; actor and host Sheikh Haikel; and Suhaimi Subandie, guitarist of pioneer hardcore band Stompin’ Ground.

Where: Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road

MRT: Dhoby Ghaut/Bras Basah

When: Saturday, 9pm screening, followed by an afterparty at 10.30pm featuring deejay Kim Wong and others

Admission: $15 (standard), $13 (concessions)

Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/class-acts

Creed III (PG13)

