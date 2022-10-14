Film picks: Cartoons Underground, Japanese Film Festival, Singapore Korean Film Festival

Launched in 1983, one of Singapore’s oldest country film festivals is back. After two years of hybrid screenings, this year marks its return to being a cinema-only event. The festival is presented by Japan Creative Centre, Embassy of Japan in Singapore and the Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society.

Among the 31 titles in the programme is the Tsukamoto Horror Showcase (M18, 95 minutes, Friday, 7pm). This compendium features two low-budget short films from horror master Shinya Tsukamoto, a film-maker whose techno-fetishistic nightmares expressed in Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989) made the world sit up and take notice.

In the short film Haze (2005, 49 minutes), a man played by Tsukamoto finds himself trapped in a concrete cell with no idea how he got there. Locked in with him are visions of hell. In the surrealistic short film The Adventure Of Denchu-Kozo (1987, 46 minutes) a boy with an electrical pole growing out of his body time-travels into a future where cyborg vampires roam.

Where: Shaw Theatres Lido, Levels 5 and 6 Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise

MRT: Orchard; Dhoby Ghaut; City Hall

When: Till Nov 5, various timings

Tickets: From $10, with concessions

Info: https://str.sg/wHCi

Singapore Korean Film Festival 2022

