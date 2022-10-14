Film picks: Cartoons Underground, Japanese Film Festival, Singapore Korean Film Festival

Cartoons Underground 2022
South-east Asia’s first and largest independent animation festival is back for its 11th year and, for the first time, it will be held in a full-sized cinema. It has partnered with independent chain The Projector.
One event highlight: Seven shortlisted entries from the Cartoon Underground’s student film competition will be shown on The Projector’s biggest screen in the 590-seat Majestic hall at its pop-up location, Projector X: Picturehouse.
Among the student films is Loose Threads by Chayanid Siripaiboolpong (Thailand) and Jessieca Junesha (Indonesia). Both are studying at the Lasalle College of the Arts. Their film tells the story of a grandmother trying to make sense of her memories after she meets a person who evokes a feeling of familiarity.
Where: Projector X: Picturehouse, The Cathay, 2 Handy Road
MRT: Dhoby Ghaut
When: Oct 22, 7 pm
Tickets: $18
Info: https://str.sg/wH9y
Japanese Film Festival 2022
Launched in 1983, one of Singapore’s oldest country film festivals is back. After two years of hybrid screenings, this year marks its return to being a cinema-only event. The festival is presented by Japan Creative Centre, Embassy of Japan in Singapore and the Japan Foundation, in collaboration with the Singapore Film Society.
Among the 31 titles in the programme is the Tsukamoto Horror Showcase (M18, 95 minutes, Friday, 7pm). This compendium features two low-budget short films from horror master Shinya Tsukamoto, a film-maker whose techno-fetishistic nightmares expressed in Tetsuo: The Iron Man (1989) made the world sit up and take notice.
In the short film Haze (2005, 49 minutes), a man played by Tsukamoto finds himself trapped in a concrete cell with no idea how he got there. Locked in with him are visions of hell. In the surrealistic short film The Adventure Of Denchu-Kozo (1987, 46 minutes) a boy with an electrical pole growing out of his body time-travels into a future where cyborg vampires roam.
Where: Shaw Theatres Lido, Levels 5 and 6 Shaw House, 350 Orchard Road; Projector X: Picturehouse, 05-01 The Cathay, 2 Handy Road; and Oldham Theatre, 1 Canning Rise
MRT: Orchard; Dhoby Ghaut; City Hall
When: Till Nov 5, various timings
Tickets: From $10, with concessions
Info: https://str.sg/wHCi
Singapore Korean Film Festival 2022
Presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore, the festival will feature eight South Korean films, shown in 15 free public screenings.
In the programme is The Road Called Life (PG, 2014, 90 minutes, Saturday, 2pm), an animated feature comprising three works adapted from celebrated Korean short stories. In one bittersweet tale, When The Buckwheat Flowers Bloom, a middle-aged vendor finds that his cherished memory of an encounter with a woman years ago has present-day consequences.
Where: Golden Village Suntec, 3 Temasek Boulevard; and the National Gallery Singapore, 1 St Andrew’s Road
MRT: Promenade; City Hall
When: Till Sunday, various timings
Tickets: Free, with registration
Info: https://str.sg/wHC5