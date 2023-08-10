Film picks: Asteroid City, Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

Asteroid City (M18)
105 minutes, opens on Thursday, 4 stars
It is 1955. Somewhere in the American south-west, a car pulls to a stop in the tiny town of Asteroid City.
From it emerges Augie (Jason Schwartzman), a photojournalist, along with his four kids. He is here so that his son can receive a science prize, along with other gifted children from across the United States.
It is revealed that all this is taking place in the mind of celebrated playwright Conrad Earp (Edward Norton) as he writes his new play.
American film-maker Wes Anderson is a creator who pours everything he loves about visual design and still photography into each film.
This work is a love letter to mid-century Americana – it was an age of ray guns, rocket ships and the belief that with science, anything is possible.
With its multi-level storytelling structure and endless parade of A-list actors making cameos, this production can feel more like a Vanity Fair bumper issue than a movie.
But Anderson brings it all under control to deliver a deeply-felt ode to a lost age of American innocence.
Disney’s Haunted Mansion (PG13)
123 minutes, now showing, 3 stars
There are famously 999 happy haunts in Disneyland’s The Haunted Mansion, but in the supernatural comedy Disney’s Haunted Mansion – the second Hollywood adaptation of the theme park ride following the 2003 Eddie Murphy flop – the ensemble of half-dozen mortal talent is the attraction.
Single mum Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her young son (Chase Dillon) enlist a gaggle of paranormal experts to rid their crumbling Louisiana mansion in the American South of otherworldly squatters.
Owen Wilson plays a priest. Tiffany Haddish is a psychic, Danny DeVito a professor and Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield from Judas And The Black Messiah (2021) stars as local New Orleans tour guide Ben Matthias.
Some day, in some other movie, director Justin Simien of the 2014 Sundance Film Festival hit Dear White People might explore grief – Ben’s, Gabbie’s, as well as all of the trapped spirits – in some meaningful depth.
This kid-pic is not that movie. It is a haunted house adventure tame to the point of quaint with its creaky corridors, cobwebs and candelabras.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret (PG13)
106 minutes, opens on Thursday exclusively at The Projector, 4 stars
Hollywood finally gets round to Judy Blume’s 1970 young-adult literature landmark centred on the coming-of-age adventure of 11-year-old Margaret Simon (Abby Ryder Fortson), who uproots with her parents from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs.
Ryder Fortson is endearing in her innocence and angst, starring as the title heroine of Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
The comic drama takes place over a nostalgic 1970, the year the book was published.
Margaret’s anxieties are nevertheless timeless – from fitting into a secret girls’ club to the thrill-cum-dread of the first kiss, first bra and first period.
She prays for guidance. “Are you there, God?” she entreats.
If He was not, there was always Blume. To generations of confused tweens, the American author, now 85, was both confidante and counsellor, her collective works a go-to for navigating the quagmire of puberty.
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret has been consistently banned in the United States for its candid discussion of sexuality.
Director-screenwriter Kelly Fremon Craig is unbowed by the conservatives. This adaptation of a beloved bestseller is a funny, loving and effervescent joy.