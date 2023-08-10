Film picks: Asteroid City, Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret

Asteroid City (M18)

105 minutes, opens on Thursday, 4 stars

It is 1955. Somewhere in the American south-west, a car pulls to a stop in the tiny town of Asteroid City.

From it emerges Augie (Jason Schwartzman), a photojournalist, along with his four kids. He is here so that his son can receive a science prize, along with other gifted children from across the United States.

It is revealed that all this is taking place in the mind of celebrated playwright Conrad Earp (Edward Norton) as he writes his new play.

American film-maker Wes Anderson is a creator who pours everything he loves about visual design and still photography into each film.

This work is a love letter to mid-century Americana – it was an age of ray guns, rocket ships and the belief that with science, anything is possible.

With its multi-level storytelling structure and endless parade of A-list actors making cameos, this production can feel more like a Vanity Fair bumper issue than a movie.

But Anderson brings it all under control to deliver a deeply-felt ode to a lost age of American innocence.

