Film-maker Kenneth Branagh revisits birth city in acclaimed film Belfast

(From left) Kenneth Branagh, Lewis McAskie, Jude Hill, Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Catriona Balfe from Belfast. PHOTO: UIP
Updated
Published
51 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LOS ANGELES - A favourite in this year's Best Picture Oscar race, the coming-of-age drama Belfast is the most personal film writer-director Kenneth Branagh has ever made, he says. It is a tale of the city of his birth and why his family reluctantly fled for England in 1969.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Feb 3, it is a semi-autobiographical story about a nine-year-old boy, Buddy (Jude Hill), who finds his working-class Protestant family caught up in "The Troubles" - the deadly sectarian strife that swept Northern Ireland for three decades from the late 1960s.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top