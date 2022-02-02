Film-maker Kenneth Branagh revisits birth city in acclaimed film Belfast

LOS ANGELES - A favourite in this year's Best Picture Oscar race, the coming-of-age drama Belfast is the most personal film writer-director Kenneth Branagh has ever made, he says. It is a tale of the city of his birth and why his family reluctantly fled for England in 1969.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Feb 3, it is a semi-autobiographical story about a nine-year-old boy, Buddy (Jude Hill), who finds his working-class Protestant family caught up in "The Troubles" - the deadly sectarian strife that swept Northern Ireland for three decades from the late 1960s.