Film and TV picks: Shoplifters, Netflix's Singapore selection and The Sandman

Shoplifters (M18)

121 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector

This Japanese film is director Hirokazu Kore-eda's most highly decorated film to date, nabbing Cannes Film Festival's highest honour - the Palme D'or - in 2018.

Much like his latest work Broker, which is in cinemas now, Shoplifters is a tale of family in unexpected places.

After a regular shoplifting session, Osamu (Lily Franky) and his son come across a young girl in the freezing cold and take her home.

Osamu's wife (Sakura Ando) is initially reluctant to shelter the girl, but eventually warms to and showers maternal love on her. The family, while battered by poverty, is loving and happy until an incident forces secrets to the surface.

