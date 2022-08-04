Film and TV picks: Shoplifters, Netflix's Singapore selection and The Sandman

Shoplifters starring Jyo Kairi (left) and Lily Franky. PHOTO: MAGNOLIA PICTURES
Updated
Published
48 sec ago

Shoplifters (M18)

121 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector

This Japanese film is director Hirokazu Kore-eda's most highly decorated film to date, nabbing Cannes Film Festival's highest honour - the Palme D'or - in 2018.

Much like his latest work Broker, which is in cinemas now, Shoplifters is a tale of family in unexpected places.

After a regular shoplifting session, Osamu (Lily Franky) and his son come across a young girl in the freezing cold and take her home.

Osamu's wife (Sakura Ando) is initially reluctant to shelter the girl, but eventually warms to and showers maternal love on her. The family, while battered by poverty, is loving and happy until an incident forces secrets to the surface.

Singapore, Now Streaming

Money No Enough starring Mark Lee and Jack Neo. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION

Netflix

Celebrate National Day by binge-watching locally made films and television shows on Netflix.

Catch movies such as Jack Neo comedies Money No Enough (1998) and I Not Stupid (2002), as well as critically acclaimed films like Anthony Chen's Ilo Ilo (2013).

Get a taste of Singapore history with long-running series like Growing Up (1996 to 2001) and Channel 8 dramas such as Stepping Out (1999) and Tofu Street (1996).

There is also a selection of local horror titles, including Kelvin Tong's The Maid (2005) and selected episodes of Incredible Tales (2004 to 2017).

The Sandman

The Sandman starring Gwendoline Christie. PHOTO: NETFLIX

Premieres on Netflix on Aug 5

The live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic-book series of the same name follows Dream (Tom Sturridge), who seeks to restore order to his kingdom of Dreaming after escaping from a long captivity under black magic occultists.

The dark fantasy series boasts a stellar cast - including Game Of Thrones' (2011 to 2019) Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance, who respectively play the fallen angel Lucifer and Roderick Burgess, Dream's kidnapper.

Also starring are English actress Jenna Coleman, known for playing Clara Oswald in several seasons of science-fiction series Doctor Who (1963 to present); prominent English comedian Stephen Fry; and American actor Mark Hamill of Star Wars (1977 to 2019) fame.

More On This Topic
From writer to showrunner to producer, The Sandman's Neil Gaiman does it all
Acclaimed graphic novel The Sandman's 30-year journey to the screen

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top