Film and TV picks: Hunt, Little Women and The Rings Of Power

Hunt

126 minutes, now showing

4 stars

Squid Game (2021) actor Lee Jung-jae makes his directorial debut with this twisty and exciting espionage thriller set in the turbulent political climate of South Korea in the 1980s.

Lee, who not only directed but also co-wrote the screenplay, takes on the role of Park Pyung-ho, the foreign unit chief of the Korean Central Intelligence Agency. Fellow A-lister Jung Woo-sung (Innocent Witness, 2019) plays Kim Jung-do, a former military man who is the agency's domestic unit chief. At the discovery of a North Korean mole hiding in their midst, the two men begin investigating each other, only to find themselves inching closer to a plot to assassinate the South Korean president.

Lee and Jung give intense and, at times, intimidating performances, but the film is also boosted by the cameo appearances of other renowned South Korean film actors like Hwang Jung-min (The Spy Gone North, 2018).

