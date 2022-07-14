Film and TV picks: Decision To Leave, Mom, Don't Do That! and Mexican Film Festival

Tang Wei (left) and Park Hae-il star in Decision To Leave. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE
Decision To Leave (M18)

138 minutes, now showing

South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's latest effort is a romantic thriller that won him Best Director at the recent Cannes Film Festival. Starring Chinese actress Tang Wei and South Korean actor Park Hae-il, the film follows an investigation into an unnatural death of a man who falls from a mountain peak.

Hae-joon (Park), the detective in charge, meets the man's widow Seo-rae (Tang), who does not show the usual signs of grief. This raises suspicion in Hae-joon, who then follows and stakes her out. He soon finds himself irrepressibly attracted to the enigmatic woman.

Mom, Don't Do That! (M18)

(From left) Alice Ko, Johnny Kou, Billie Wang and Alyssa Chia in Mom, Don't Do That! PHOTO: MOM, DON'T DO THAT!/INSTAGRAM

Premieres on July 15 on Netflix

This ensemble comedy gathers some of the biggest stars in Taiwan, including actresses Alyssa Chia and Alice Ko, who play sisters. Chia plays a 40-year-old single romance novelist with no luck in love, while Ko portrays an unmotivated woman stuck in a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend.

After their father dies, their mother (veteran singer Billie Wang) jumps back into the dating scene, much to their annoyance. Her shenanigans cause upheavals in the household.

The series also stars popular actors Wu Kang-jen and Austin Lin.

Mexican Film Festival 2022

Thriller Lost (pictured) centres on Eric, the new conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic. PHOTO: MEXICAN FILM FESTIVAL

Presented by the Embassy Of Mexico in Singapore, with the support of The Projector, the eighth edition of this festival features films that cover all moods.

Check out the final two films presented this weekend.

Thriller Lost (2019, R21, 106 minutes, July 16, 8.30pm) centres on Eric, the new conductor of the Mexico City Philharmonic. When his wife goes missing, the police suspect him. He finds solace in young waitress Fabiana, who is unaware of the disappearance.

Drama Ana's Desire (2019, R21, 80 minutes, July 17, 5.30pm) explores family and desire through the story of Ana, who lives with her son Mateo. Their daily routine is disrupted when her brother Juan visits after many years apart, unleashing memories and secrets of their past.

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road
MRT: Nicoll Highway
When: Till July 17, various timings
Admission: $15
Info: www.theprojector.sg

