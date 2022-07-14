Film and TV picks: Decision To Leave, Mom, Don't Do That! and Mexican Film Festival

Decision To Leave (M18)

138 minutes, now showing

South Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's latest effort is a romantic thriller that won him Best Director at the recent Cannes Film Festival. Starring Chinese actress Tang Wei and South Korean actor Park Hae-il, the film follows an investigation into an unnatural death of a man who falls from a mountain peak.

Hae-joon (Park), the detective in charge, meets the man's widow Seo-rae (Tang), who does not show the usual signs of grief. This raises suspicion in Hae-joon, who then follows and stakes her out. He soon finds himself irrepressibly attracted to the enigmatic woman.

Mom, Don't Do That! (M18)