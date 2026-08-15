F*Forever concert keeps spirit of Meteor Garden drama alive two decades on

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(From left) Actor-singers Jerry Yan, Vic Chou and Van Ness Wu, from Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden (2001), and Ashin, the lead vocalist of Taiwanese rock band Mayday, performing in Shenzhen in March.

F*Forever 1st World Tour In Singapore

Aug 14

Singapore Indoor Stadium

So strong is the power of nostalgia, it will draw 33,000 fans to the F*Forever 1st World Tour In Singapore concerts this weekend across three sold-out shows.

The appeal is in reliving the romantic world of shooting stars, innocent school crushes and voluminous, shaggy hairstyles from the Taiwanese drama Meteor Garden (2001), as well as supplementary miniseries Meteor Rain (2001) and sequel Meteor Garden II (2002).

More than two decades since the series’ release, three of its leads – Jerry Yan, 49; Van Ness Wu, 48; and Vic Chou, 45 – have been brought together for a reunion project titled F*Forever.

Also in this project is Ashin, 50, the lead vocalist of Taiwanese rock band Mayday, which in recent years have been breathing new life into disbanded groups. After Mayday invited the five members of Taiwanese boy band Energy as guest artistes to a concert in 2023, Energy eventually reunited.

Since the early 2000s, much has changed for the show’s leads. Chou married Taiwanese actress Reen Yu in 2015, and they have a 10-year-old daughter. Yan was reportedly in an on-and-off relationship with Taiwanese actress-model Lin Chi-ling, while Wu married, and divorced, Singaporean entrepreneur Arissa Cheo.

In May 2026, Wu married again, this time to Japanese singer Emi Aramaki, and the two were spotted strolling through Marina Bay Sands ahead of the F*Forever concerts here.

While life has brought the stars in different directions – each has a solo career – they remain united in keeping the memory of Meteor Garden alive.

Their three-hour concert featured many songs linked to the beloved series, including an opening theme song, Can’t Lose You (2002), and two closing theme songs, Season Of Firework (2002) and The Love You Want (2001).

Also included was the iconic title track Meteor Garden (2001), which both opened and closed its series , and eventually lasted more than 13 minutes because none of the singers wanted to be the one to sing its final line .

(From left) Vic Chou, Van Ness Wu, Jerry Yan and Ashin performing in Shanghai in December 2025. PHOTO: LIVE NATION SINGAPORE

In addition , the concert featured notable hits released when Yan, Wu, and Chou were in a boy band in the 2000s. These included a summery Mandarin version of Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love, for the soundtrack of the animated movie Lilo & Stitch (2002), and the breezy number Ask For More, which was used in a Pepsi advertisement in 2002.

During the show, all three acknowledged their long absence from Singapore . They had previously performed here as a band in 2002 and 2003.

Yet, despite being away for so long , Wu remembered to localise his banter with Singlish, and said: “Okay lah. Can lah. Today we have fun, can?”

Responding to a sign held by a fan which read “Dao Ming Si (Yan’s character in the series), I have waited 25 years for you”, he said: “How does it feel now that the wait is over?”

Among the three, Wu has accomplished the most musically. His solo segment featured the most recent releases , featuring six numbers – Dance Until We Die, Save Me, Ur The Reason, Peace By Piece, Masterpiece and Pray – from his latest studio album Dance Until We Die , released in 2025.

Almost like a mini-concert in itself, the segment demonstrated his familiarity with electronica and rap, his guitar-playing skills and his artistic growth since his idol days.

His co-stars also had new offerings. Chou sang the pop numbers You Are My Courage and Tell Me Why, released in April and June 2026 respectively.

Meanwhile, Yan performed an unreleased song, Luxury, and his new duet Finding Lovers, which was released in January 2026, with Ashin.

Ashin, a frequent visitor to the Lion City thanks to his Mayday performances, also gave the crowd a taste of the rock band’s work through songs such as Suddenly Missing You So Bad (2008) .

But he kept the focus on Meteor Garden.

He joked that when the show was broadcast in the early 2000s, he was still “little”, adding: “I believe watching such a romantic and dreamy series back then, and entering a certain stage of life today... T onight, you don’t have to be someone else’s wife, sister, teacher, supervisor or student. You can exist solely for yourself, and can be that innocent, radiant version of you from before.”