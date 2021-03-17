Female Oscar nominees: Director Emerald Fennell's provocative Promising Young Woman

British film-maker Emerald Fennell (centre) making Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan (left).
British film-maker Emerald Fennell (centre) making Promising Young Woman with Carey Mulligan (left).PHOTO: UIP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES - Promising Young Woman has been described as a "feminist revenge thriller": the story of a woman, Cassie, who avenges the rape of her friend by pretending to be drunk, then turning the tables on men who pick her up and try to take advantage of her.

But director Emerald Fennell and star Carey Mulligan, who plays Cassie, say this provocative tale is not really about the thrill of revenge, instead highlighting the dark side of seeking vengeance and some of the double standards when it comes to women and sexual assault.

