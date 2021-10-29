Felix Wong's daughter denies he is dating after wife's death

HONG KONG • Veteran Hong Kong actor Felix Wong, whose wife died last year, is not seeing anyone, says his daughter, actress Adrian Wong.

Talk of the actor finding new love started after actress Emily Kwan, 55, posted on social media photos of her having afternoon tea with him on Aug 31 and belatedly celebrating his birthday on Sept 14. Wong turned 60 on Sept 4.

His wife, former actress Leung Kit Wah, died aged 59 in May last year after a seven-year battle with acute myeloid leukaemia.

Both Wong and Kwan have acted in the TVB adaptations of late writer Louis Cha's martial arts novel, The Legend Of The Condor Heroes. Wong played the protagonist Guo Jing in the 1983 version and Kwan took on the role of Mu Nianci, mother of Yang Guo, in the 1994 adaptation.

On Wednesday, Adrian Wong laughed off the rumour of them dating, saying that there were others at the events and she was glad her father has so many friends who care for him.

"I know he still misses my mum. We paid our respects to her just the day before," she said, adding she was more concerned about his health than his love life.

The 31-year-old actress, who is single, also joked that she needed to date more than her father.

Currently busy opening a new bakery and preparing for a Christmas bazaar, she said making new friends during the pandemic was difficult due to the restrictions on dining-in.