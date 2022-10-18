Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu share pre-wedding photo ahead of big day on Saturday

SINGAPORE – Celebrity couple Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu, who will tie the knot on Saturday, shared a pre-wedding photo on Tuesday.

They both posted on Instagram the same photo of them in front of Tanglin Mall. Chin, 37, is wearing a white gown from The Ivory bridal studio, while Xu, 34, is in a black Dolce & Gabbana suit.

In the caption, she wrote: “Tanglin Mall holds special memories for us, this is where @jeffrey_xu had the same vision as me at the same time – of the both of us at Eiffel Tower.

“Because of what happened, it led to Jeff having courage to ask me this question, ‘Are you willing to have a family with me?’”

The former Mediacorp actress, who left to join a faith-based platform in June, added: “And this Saturday, I’ll be saying yes to this and more.”

Both Chin and Xu, who appears in recent Mediacorp legal drama Dark Angel, have promised to share more photos in the coming days.

In her Instagram Stories, the bride-to-be posted a poll, asking for her followers to help them choose a wedding hashtag, with four options in a mix of English and Chinese.