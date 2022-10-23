Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu get married with more than 4,000 fans watching via livestream

SINGAPORE – Celebrity couple Felicia Chin and Jeffrey Xu tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate church ceremony that was watched by more than 4,000 fans via a livestream.

The bilingual ceremony, held at Bethesda (Bedok-Tampines) Church, was also attended virtually by China-born Xu’s friends and family in Shanghai, who had gathered in a ballroom to witness the union.

Chin, 37, a former Mediacorp actress, has been dating Xu, 34, who is still with the broadcaster, for seven years.

A number of fellow actors were spotted in the audience, including Zoe Tay, Fiona Xie, Chen Shucheng, Ben Yeo, Elvin Ng, Romeo Tan and Chantalle Ng.

Singaporean singers Olivia Ong and Hong Junyang also took part in the ceremony as wedding singers.

After a simple exchange of wedding vows and rings, the groom was allowed to kiss the bride, to rapturous applause from the guests.

The newlyweds gave touching speeches, with Xu referring to his wife as a gift from God. He also tearfully thanked his mother-in-law for her support and welcoming him into the family.

Chin was also sniffling as she thanked her in-laws for their love and care. She thanked his dad for raising him so well and his mum for always taking her side when the couple had a quarrel.

The livestream of the wedding can be viewed on their newly set-up couple channel on YouTube, XinJourney.

The entire video, which includes a couple interview and snippets from Xu’s surprise proposal in July, had close to 80,000 views within 15 hours of upload.